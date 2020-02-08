Brexit LIVE: EU on alert as report warns of bankruptcies across bloc – Ireland at risk

THE EU is on alert after an economic report warned economies in the bloc will suffer because of Brexit, with bankruptcies anticipated in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The end of the EU transition period at the end of the year is set to have detrimental consequences for EU member states, according to a report by insurance company Atradius – which is based in Amsterdam. The company warned that EU economies will suffer because of Brexit and highlights those most at risk were export-orientated countries, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands. The spokesman said Brexit is expected to cause most bankruptcies in the manufacturing and automotive industries, as these industries are the engines of exports.

It comes after Dominic Raab arrived in Australia on Thursday as the Foreign Secretary confirmed the UK will be looking to agree one of its more high-profile free trade deals. Mr Raab met with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne where he discussed the UK’s intent to sign a deal and the recent decision over Huawei. He also revealed the pair had agreed to find opportunities for engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Mr Raab said: “We’ve recommitted today to launch negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement between our countries as soon as possible. “Australia would hopefully be part of that first wave of high-priority deals that we´re pursuing.”

BBC’S Andrew Neil has hit back at French MEP Nathalie Loiseau, who last night mocked the broadcaster for suggesting strikes were taking place in France, by pointing out that his flight to Barcelona had been delayed by French air traffic control strikes. Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil engaged in a fiery clash with a French MEP yesterday, where Ms Loiseau mocked the journalist for supposedly not knowing what he was talking about when it came to French strikes. But the BBC interviewer has hit back at the MEP on Twitter, by pointing out that his flight to Barcelona had been delayed due to French air traffic control industrial action. The BBC has been accused of Brexit bias as the broadcaster has drafted in hardcore Remainers for their panel on tonight’s Question Time – with not a single Leave supporter taking part in the debate. Tonight’s programme will see a Remainer-only panel be quizzed by host Fiona Bruce in Harpenden, almost one week after Britain formally left the European Union. Politicians Robert Buckland, Stella Creasy and Ed Davey will be joined by journalist Rachel Shabi and actor and television presenter Adam Pearson. People have reacted furiously to the line-up, accusing the BBC of inherent bias against Brexit. Britons have shared their fury at the EU Council’s plans to throw a “disgraceful” all-you-can-drink party that will cost tens of thousands of pounds. Internal documents seen by Express.co.uk revealed taxpayers in the EU will contribute to a £50,000 bill for 1,200 Brussels bureaucrats to revel in lavish celebrations. This will include some of the £9billion of British taxpayers’ cash that is sent to Brussels each year. Guests will be offered eight options of canapés, alongside an all-night bar that will serve Prosecco, as well as beers, wines and soft drinks. Baroness Morgan, the culture secretary, has said she does not expect to stay on as a minister in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, following the highly anticipated reshuffle. The former Tory MP, who quit the Commons ahead of the December 2019 election was given a seat in the Lords by the Prime Minister and retained her frontbench role. With a ministerial reshuffle expected next week, she said: “I do shortly expect to succeed in my attempt to leave the Government and join colleagues on the backbenches.” Germans are demanding their own Brexit – dubbed ‘Dexit’ – as Deutschland politicians are battling tirelessly to follow Britain’s lead to quit the EU as a matter of urgency. Berlin’s right-wing populist AfD party leader Björn Höcke and MEP Beatrix von Storch are in the process of selling Dexit to the rest of the party in order to use it as the main feature of their manifesto in the next election. Mr Höcke said: “The majority of the German people also want to get out of EU slavery.” The Prime Minister is expected to hold his reshuffle next Thursday, Feburary 13, according to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

Downing Street has reportedly banned Government officials from using the term “no deal”. According to The Sun, No 10 has demanded that the phrase “non-negotiable outcome” is used instead if anyone is referring to the possibility the transition period ends on 31 December 2020 without a trade deal with the EU. German MPs have visited the UK this week and several have admitted their surprise at Boris Johnson’s hardline stance. With Mr Johnson insisting on completing Brexit within the next 10 months, some German officials are wary of the Uk’s stance. Ralph Brinkhaus, parliamentary leader of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party said: “Within the next 11 months we have to decide what the common base of the relationship will be with the UK. “We will compete. No question about that and no one is afraid of that. “But we can have competition with cooperation or competition with conflict. Listening to the government’s speeches this week, I am not quite sure what the position is of the UK.” British financial firms will get no access to European markets unless they agree to respect EU rules, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said today. Speaking today, he said: “We must show firmness. These are our rules and we make them.” A Brexit Day terror plot was foiled by police in Northern Ireland. Police had received reports of an explosive device being attached to a lorry in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Armagh on Monday which was later made safe. International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, has warned the UK will “drive a hard bargain” during trade negotiations. In a statement today, Ms truss set out the aims for Boris Johnson’s negotiations. She said: “We aim to secure free trade agreements with countries covering 80 per cent of UK trade within the next three years. “We will drive a hard bargain and, as with all negotiations, we will be prepared to walk away if that is in the national interest. “Independence will allow the UK to become a truly Global Britain, championing free trade and showing the UK is a force for good.”

The Government is introducing the biggest shake-up of Britain’s border controls in decades, ending the priority given to EU migrants over those from other countries after leaving the bloc last week. Government statistics show that three million EU citizens and their family members have applied for “settled status,” a form of permission from the government to remain in Britain. The figures underline a large number of applications for the scheme, which was launched nationally in March last year, but also the challenge ahead for the government to ensure all EU citizens correctly apply. More than three million EU citizens have applied to live in the UK after Brexit according to the Home Office. Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “I’m delighted that there have already been more than three million applications to the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme. “It’s the biggest scheme of its kind in British history and means that EU citizens can evidence their rights for decades to come. “It’s now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme.” With the UK out of the EU, the BBC journalist attacked MEP, Nathalie Loiseau over Brussels’ need to secure a deal with the UK. Mr Neil said: “It is generally agreed that no deal would not be good for Britain but the eurozone is stagnating. “France is rocked by strikes and unrest, Germany is in industrial recession, Italy is in an economic recession. “Are you sure the EU can afford no deal?” Brussels correspondent for The Daily Telegraph, James Crisp, has revealed the UK’s plans to secure UK fishing waters post-Brexit. According to Mr Crisp, the UK will look for a Norway-style agreement which “would satisfy Boris desire for annual negotiations on quotas, restrictions on EU boats fishing in UK waters and British fishermen to catch more fish”. As it stands, Norway negotiates its share of the fish stock with the EU every year. Although this may be hard to strike with the EU, the correspondent also reported the UK Government and Norway could negotiate their share of fish before both proceed to talks with Brussels.

Former Brexit Party MEP for the West Midland, Rupert Lowe, has attacked Remainers for “belittling” the fishing industry. The future of the British fishing industry will be one of the key battles Mr Johnson will have to fight during the upcoming Brexit negotiations. Mr Lowe said: “Remainers who belittle the fishing industry with stats about how small it is are undermining their own argument. “It is that small because it’s been decimated by the EU! “Outside the CFP British fishing can flourish. Boris seems to be moving towards a clean break which is great!”

European Council President, Charles Michel met with several European leaders on Wednesday to discuss changes to the budget now the UK is departing the trade bloc. Critically, Mr Michel met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, leader of one the countries which pays in more than it receives to the budget. When questioned on whether the Netherlands could withstand pressure from Germany or France to pay more he said both countries “can pay more, I don’t mind” as he refused to increase his country’s contribution.