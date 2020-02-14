Brexit LIVE: EU plots to hold UK holidaymakers to RANSOM as it outlines trade deal demand

THE EU has drawn up a raft of “punitive measures” to suspend any future agreement with the UK which could put holidaymakers at risk.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the list of measures against Britain post-Brexit could see Brussels the power to prevent British airlines from touching down in EU airports en route to non-EU destinations. Boris Johnson had Brexit taken out of his hands years ago by Theresa May when she was Prime Minister and he was Foreign Secretary, potentially delaying the UK’s departure from the European Union by several months. Former Prime Minister Theresa May dramatically resigned last June following a series of humiliating defeats in the House of Commons, which saw MPs continue to vote down her much-criticised Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson, who served as Foreign Secretary for two years from July 2016-2018, took over as Prime Minister and delivered Brexit as promised on January 31. But former political rival Jeremy Hunt has revealed the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) was set up as “a deliberate decision to take Brexit out of the hands of the Foreign Office while Boris (Johnson) was Foreign Secretary”. In an interview with the Institute for Government, he said: “It was a deliberate decision to take Brexit out of the hands of the Foreign Office while Boris was Foreign Secretary. That was what No. 10 intended. “When I became Foreign Secretary, we got a bit more involved, but obviously structurally it was the job of the DExEU Secretary of State to do the negotiations with Brussels, but I was reasonably closely involved.” In a separate interview with the Institute for Government, David Lidington, who served as Mrs May’s de-facto deputy, said: “I don’t think that there was sufficient recognition of, you know, how hard some of the political choices in the negotiations would be. He also claimed “it was a mistake” to create DExEU “as a separate department”.

The EU’s chief negotiator today accused the Prime Minister of taking “two or three steps backwards” by attempting to break from the EU’s laws after Brexit. The Brussels negotiator continued his demands for the European Court of Justice to be handed an unprecedented role in policing any future trade agreement. Speaking in Luxembourg, Mr Barnier suggested the Prime Minister was backtracking on previous negotiating commitments agreed in the political declaration on the future relationship. He said: “It is on this basis and only on this basis that we are ready to negotiate. “In a time that is necessarily constrained, if we want to move forward, we must avoid taking two or three steps back at the outset. “We must be clear: the Political Declaration, which was agreed word-for-word, line-for-line, with Boris Johnson last October, remains and will remain the foundation of all negotiations.” The Duchy of Lancaster warned businesses who trade with Europe, they need to prepare for “significant change” with “inevitable” border checks. In a Cabinet Office event on Monday, he said: “You have to accept we will need some friction. “We will minimise it but it is an inevitability of our departure. “I don’t underestimate the fact that this is a significant change, but we have time now to make that change.” EU governments want the power to suspend any agreement with the UK as part of the measures against Britain post-Brexit. According to The Daily Telegraph, the move could give Brussels the power to stop British airlines landing in EU airports en route to non-EU destinations. Former BrexitParty MEP for the West Midlands, Rupert Lowe hits out at EU ahead of the negotiations. He said: “The EU continually bangs on about how we can’t have the supposed ‘benefits’ of being a full member. “Well it works both ways! They can’t pretend we’re still full members and have our money, laws, fish etc. “The UK will do just fine out!”

“The European Union has its priorities. “The EU’s priorities are fish and security because those are the areas where they have things they want. “They do not want the UK to simply be in charge of its own fishing waters.” Brexit could give Britain the chance to lead the way in meat and dairy products an industry expert has claimed. National Farmers Union vice-president Stuart Roberts said: “There are a number of benefits, actually. “If we talk about trade, there are certain parts of the world where I think we can have some real positive trade deals. “Our dairy products, for example, are ones that we can really lead the world on, we can really add value to. “When you look at our sustainable meat production in this country, people are crying out for this around the world. I think there are some opportunities in trade.” Nicola Sturgeon has today hit out at Boris Johnson’s plans to secure British waters and withdraw from the Common Fisheries Policy. Speaking today, Scotland’s first minister said an independent Scotland would look for reform. She also added Tory promises to defend Scottish fishermen will be “very hard to deliver”.

Nicola Sturgeon was today snubbed by Brussels after it emerged the European Commission reported the SNP's Brexit day stunt to the Belgian police. On January 31 as Britain left the bloc after 47 years of membership, the Scottish government beamed a "Europe loves Scotland" message onto the Brussels-based executive's Berlaymont headquarters. The illumination was funded by the SNP despite claims from the party that the Commission was behind it. But today, a Commission spokeswoman confirmed the institution had nothing to do with the Remainer stunt, and it, in fact, was reported to the local police. She said: "In relation to the message projected on the Berlaymont on the 31st of January I can confirm it seems that this had nothing to do with the Commission we were not in the knowledge of that. This is something that is between those stakeholders, those third parties and the Belgian police so we had nothing to do with that action or with the message that was projected. We have just one interlocutor in relation to the future partnership with the UK and that is of course London. "This was part of our ongoing discussions with the Belgian police which is in charge of many aspects linked to the Berlaymont and I know that it was taken up with them as we checked actually about the incidents so I can again confirm that it had nothing to do with us and it was simply a matter for the Belgian police. "We are not talking here about the message itself the content of that message we were only talking about procedures for projecting an image with any message on a building such as the Berlaymont and this is what the discussion referred to and I simply said that in relation to projecting such messages on building that was a matter for the Belgian police it wasn't something which was for us we are not in the business of being requested or granting authorisations for people from outside for projecting messages on our building. This is what the discussion was about."

Boris Johnson faces a showdown with Nicola Sturgeon after a shock poll found more than half of Scots want the Scottish Government to plough ahead with its desperate plans for a second independence vote – without Westminster’s permission. The poll found 56 percent of respondents believe the Scottish Parliament should go ahead with plans to hold a ‘wildcat’ referendum even if Westminster doesn’t agree to it. The plans would put Holyrood on a collision course with Westminster after Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly refused a Section 30 order, which transfers the power to hold a second vote from Westminster to Holyrood. It could result in a court battle between Holyrood and Westminster if Mr Johnson decides to take the Scottish Government to court over their actions. The Irish general election at the weekend has seen Sinn Fein emerge as the most popular party in the country. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are of course following the results of the Irish election carefully. “The UK and Ireland are close neighbours and friends and we look forward to continuing to work together. “The close relationship between the UK and Ireland will continue regardless of the election result.”

Theresa May failed to realise how difficult Brexit would be and refused a possible breakthrough deal with the Labour Party until it was too late, her former deputy Sir David Lidington has claimed. He said “mistakes were made early on” in Theresa May’s premiership, adding “every Prime Minister has responsibility for what happens in their Government”. Sir David criticised her hardline approach to negotiations with the European Union and suggested the former Prime Minister should have “reached out” to Labour as early as 2016. Mrs May’s former deputy was speaking at an event organised by political think tank the Institute for Government. When asked whether she was to blame for what happened, he said: “Well, I mean, I think look, ultimately every Prime Minister has responsibility for what happens in their government. “I do think the mistakes were made early. If you go back to 2016, I don’t think that there was sufficient recognition of how hard some of the political choices in the negotiations would be. “I think it is possible – you never know, we are looking at it with hindsight, but it is possible – what I think should happen is there should have been a different approach to the negotiations at the start because I think it would have been possible then to come to the deal earlier. “Possibly, you know, an attempt to reach out to other parties early on, saying: ‘This is a national decision, we have had a vote in the referendum, now we need to move forward together’. “I think probably she (Theresa May) felt that, you know, having supported Remain, that she had to demonstrate her credentials as committed to delivering the referendum result.” Brexiteers have hit out at a west London council for refusing to take down an EU flag, with social media users branding the move “shameful and disgraceful”. Hounslow Council insisted it would continue to display the blue and gold stars outside the town hall to show solidarity with European citizens who call the borough their home. In a tweet posted on Brexit Day, the council said: “The EU flag will keep flying at Hounslow House – a ‘symbol that we remain an internationalist borough, a gateway to London for people and business, a place which embraces diversity and which EU citizens can call home.’” The tweet included a snap of council leader Steve Curran holding the EU flag.

Scottish salmon faces "huge unnecessary burdens" due to the Brexit deal being pursued by the UK Government, the trade body for the sector has warned. Exports to the EU do not need Export Health Certificates (EHCs) because of the free movement of goods within the union. But the UK Government's decision not to align with EU regulations in the future has caused concerns that EHCs will be needed once the transition period ends on December 31. The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) has said the cost of the added measures for Scottish farmed salmon will be between £1.3million and £8.7million per year. SSPO chief executive Julie Hesketh-Lair said: Scottish farmed salmon is the UK's biggest food export. "We now send more than £190 million worth of salmon to France, a third of our total exports. "Once in the main French markets, the salmon can then be dispatched to almost anywhere in the EU. "We deal in a perishable product so it is crucial for the thousands of loyal customers we have in the EU that we get our fresh fish to key markets as quickly and smoothly as possible."

Italian MEP Antonio Maria Rinaldi told Express.co.uk about Ursula von der Leyen’s shock reaction to his pro-Brexit speech on the day of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc. Mr Maria Rinaldi has become a known face among Brexiteers and eurosceptics, after he issued a stunning speech in the EU Parliament in support of Brexit on January 31. Speaking in Brussels, Mr Rinaldi, who is one of the League’s 28 European parliamentarians, said: “We know that sovereignty to people is a great achievement. “The UK has embodied this principle. “I am sure history will be extremely severe with Barnier. “Barnier was the worst negotiator ever. “In 2016 he said, ‘I will succeed in my task if the agreement with the UK is so hard on the British that they will want to stay in the EU’. “And I am sorry but I am going to have to say, now, God save the Queen!” Plans to introduce up to 10 new freeports across the country have been defended by a senior treasury minister, who has dismissed allegations they will boost tax avoidance as a “red herring”. The Government says the ports, where UK taxes and tariffs will not apply, will create thousands of jobs, but there are concerns they can be used to dodge tax. Chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak told Sky News: “I absolutely don’t think they do and obviously you have stringent rules. “It’s worth pointing out that the EU is pretty much the only place in the world that doesn’t use freeports, for example there are over 200 in the US, employing several hundred thousand people, hundreds, billions of dollars of trade happens in those areas and that’s replicated around the world. “The US head of customs and border protection told me a while ago he thinks their free trade zones are actually more secure than their regular ports, because they go through vetting with the customs bodies before they get given freeport status, and they have dedicated agents in the freeports, so I think that’s a bit of a red herring.”

