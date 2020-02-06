Brexit LIVE: French MEP savaged for ‘CAR CRASH’ Andrew Neil interview – ‘Staggering!’

A FRENCH MEP has been savaged online for her “car crash” interview with Andrew Neil this evening.

French MEP Nathalie Loiseau appeared on the flagship show to shoot down hopes of the UK getting a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, as well as blast Mr Neil for claiming there are not any strikes in France anymore. Her comments did not go down well with viewers, as one person tweeted: “I just saw Andrew Neil destroy some ex French minister on his show.” Another person said: “Andrew Neil just tore a French MEP a new one. How arrogant and condescending. Finger pointing air of suprioriority. Absolute car crash. And then had the nerve to say there were no strikes anymore in France.” A third tweeted: “The arrogance of the french MEP talking to Andrew Neil about the Brexit trade talks on BBC 2 right now is absolutely staggering. Screw the EU, we should aim for a no-deal.”

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel will set out preparatory discussions ahead of a summit to broker the EU’s budget between 2021-2027. Following the UK’s departure from the EU, Mr Michel is under pressure to replace the substantial amount which will be lost from the budget. On the weekend, countries from Southern and Eastern Europe met to discuss how to restructure the budget post-Brexit. Mr Michel will today meet with several European leaders and could clash with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, who will represent a more frugal position to the raft of expensive new budget requirements. Boris Johnson will now proceed with talks to establish a trade agreement with the EU now the transition period has begun.

However, this week the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier warned talks could continue into 2021. In a speech on Monday, Mr Barnier said a deal could be agreed but there will be separate agreements which will need to be agreed the following year. Brexit was also praised by Marine Le Pen who claimed the whole process represented a “terrifying failure” from the EU. She said: “The United Kingdom has finally regained its freedom. “Brexit is a terrifying failure for the European Union.”

Britons have urged the UK Government to protect British fishing vessels and bulk up the Royal Navy to safeguard UK trawlers, an Express.co.uk poll has found. The poll, which was conducted from 3-8pm on February 5, asked: “Should Boris Johnson bulk up the Royal Navy to protect UK fishing rights?” The vast majority of respondents (82 percent) responded “yes”. 24,284 people responded to the survey, with 19,792 backing the Prime Minister to bulk up the Royal Navy. Just 16 percent (3,958 people) said no, with two percent (534 people) responding “don’t know”.

French fishermen have regained access to waters around Guernsey, French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Wednesday, after a five-day ban due to

post-Brexit administrative changes. He said on Twitter: “The first fishing authorisation has just been issued by Guernsey authorities. “French boats will continue fishing in British waters.” On Tuesday he had said a solution to the problem would be found “in the coming hours”. The EU has overhauled the process for joining the bloc as it seeks to make it “more credible” for members. EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen tweeted: “Good message to our #WesternBalkans friends about EU enlargement process: Today the @EU_Commission proposes a credible & dynamic plan paving the way for opening accession talks with North Macedonia & Albania (). EU enlargement is a WIN-WIN situation.” Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has insisted his party has the candidates to lead Ireland through the next round of Brexit negotiations. Mr Martin’s party has been in a confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael for the past four years. Fine Gael has sought to make its role in Brexit negotiations a key part of its re-election strategy. Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Martin defended his candidates after Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said his “Brexit team” – including Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee – should remain in place. Mr Martin said the experience of Mr Varadkar’s team in the first phase of Brexit talks does not put Fianna Fail at a disadvantage, and cited his own role as a former foreign minister. He said: “Helen McEntee did not have experience before she became a minister for state. There are many ministers in new governments who are ministers for the first time. That is a natural phenomenon in politics. “I don’t buy that somehow Fine Gael are incredibly superior beings and everyone else is of an inferior quality.” He also said Sinn Fein (SF) policies do not “hang together on a lot of fronts”. He said some of SF’s financial proposals amount to “funny money”, and there is no way they can deliver a lot of what they are promising. “We are the only party which has detailed the costs of every promise,” Mr Martin said. “As we come to the final days of this campaign, Fine Gael has still failed to provide the funding details for 80% of its promises and Sinn Fein for 75% of its promises, and I welcome last night’s debate because the scrutiny they have received will mean more serious questions are arising about their promises.” Mr Martin said Fianna Fail would put more resources into education and added that he regretted education had not come up much during the campaign. “We want to reduce class sizes, have targeted support for special needs, and for disadvantaged schools. We’re the only party which wants to tackle the funding emergency which is undermining our third level sector. “Education has been one of the passions of my public life. It is the absolute foundation for social and economic progress. We need… a commitment to making our education system more inclusive, to improving funding and supporting our teachers and lecturers.”

Officials have hired extra ships to help the Royal Navy’s Fishery Protection Squadron (FPS) patrol the waters off the UK coast. The move comes after Boris Johnson left Brussels in no doubt of the UK’s position when he declared: “British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats.” The Portsmouth-based FPS fleet is currently made up of four River-class offshore patrol vessels and a helicopter. Its ships patrol 80,000 square miles of sea off Britain protecting the country’s fishing rights. Former Tory MEP, Daniel Hannan had insisted Mr Johnson will come out on top during the upcoming Brexit negotiations. Mr Hannan said the UK should use the strategy used to sign a trade deal with Switzerland. The UK and Switzerland signed a deal to continue trading after Brexit in February 2019. He added: “To show how easy it is, we did exactly such a deal with Switzerland. “We covered free movement, financial services, free trade aviation, in five months.” The former Brexit Party MEP responded to recent comments from Michel Barnier insisting his main priority was to protect EU citizens. He said: “Barnier again stressing his number one priority is protecting the European project and its citizens. “Full credit to him, he ran rings around May and her team. “It’s up to Boris to make his life as difficult as possible and represent the British interest and nothing else!”

In Prime Minister’s Question today, Boris Johnson once again issued his call to “level up” Britain following Brexit. Despite criticism from Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson defended his Government’s record for Brexit and beyond. He said: “I think if you look at what this Government is achieving and what it has achieved it is quite phenomenal.” According to data seen by Yahoo Finance UK, provided by Indeed, more firms have hired more staff to deal with the UK’s exit from the EU. At its peak, the number of roles mentioning Brexit rose from 25 per every million in September 2016 to 368 in October 2018. Bill Richards, managing director at Indeed, said: “Britain may have left the European Union but our data shows companies are still busy preparing for potential impacts by hiring workers specifically with Brexit in mind.” Former Brexit Party MEP for the West Midlands, Rupert Lowe has hit out at the EU and Remainers for a 2011 ruling banning bottled drink retailers from claiming water prevents dehydration. He said in a tweet: “Here’s one for the Remainers. In 2011 the EU banned bottled drink manufacturers from claiming that water prevents dehydration. “Two-year jail sentence if found ‘guilty’. Thought it was us Brexiteers that were thick? Madness!” French captains are threatening to torch British boats after being denied access to UK waters. Following the UK’s departure from the EU on Friday, French trawlermen had their access to Guernsey’s waters “temporarily suspended”. France’s EU affairs minister Amelie de Montchalin last night said they should be able to access the waters around Guernsey by the end of next week as they work to implement the deal. She said: “We have a diplomatic agreement. We received a formal letter from Her Majesty. “We have a political agreement, now we are in implementation.”