Brexit LIVE: Laura Kuenssberg exposes Boris’ real Brexit plan – will anger Leave voters

LAURA KUENSSBERG has suggested the UK could leave the EU at the end of the transition period on terms dictated by Brussels rather than a free-trade agreement currently being championed by the Prime Minister.

The BBC’s Political Editor has indicated Boris Johnson could further align the UK to the withdrawal agreement by continuing to pay into the EU budget and follow EU rules beyond transition period on December 31. The UK and the EU are already at loggerheads over the finer details of its future relationship with the application of a “level playing field” on trade proving a major hurdle. The Prime Minister in his first speech since Brexit day, stressed the UK would seek a Canada-style free-trade deal with the bloc, without accepting EU rules.

Mr Johnson said: “There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policies, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules “The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas, better in many respects than those of the EU, without the compulsion of a treaty.” Mr Johnson also confirmed that if a Canada-style agreement was not possible, he would be prepared to walk away without a trade deal – and suggested a Australian style deal could be possible.

Ms Kuenssberg has insisted despite Mr Johnson’s commitments, the UK could prolong the “status quo” with the bloc. She said: “One former minister suggests waspishly that by suggesting we could leave with a relationship just based on the Withdrawal Agreement, that the Government has already got its capitulation in early. “Under their interpretation, just basing it on the Withdrawal Agreement would mean prolonging the status quo of the transition period, where we pay into the budget and follow the EU rules.

“This, of course, is the opposite to what the government says it is after. “But these trade talks will go through many, many machinations and on both sides, smoke and mirrors may apply.”

Britain’s representative Julian Braithwaite has attended his first meeting with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the UK begins trade talks with the rest of the world. Mr Braithwaite said: “A wonderful warm welcome as we move to our seat next to the US in the WTO. “The Americans are some of the toughest negotiators in the world. But the bonds run deep.” The European Union bid “good riddance” to the UK as a slip of the tongue almost sparked a diplomatic incident, it has emerged. In a misjudged farewell, the Croatian ambassador parting words to Britain as the country headed for the EU exit door were “thank you, goodbye, and good riddance”. Irena Andrassy, Croatia’s permanent representative to the EU, was chairing a meeting of top diplomats as she made the unintentional error. According to diplomats in the room, she believed “good riddance” was comparable to “good luck” ahead of Brexit.

Former Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe has called on SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon to “give it a rest” with her relentless calls for a second Scottish independence referendum. Mr Lowe wrote on Twitter: “Sturgeon needs to give it a rest with her referendum sabre-rattling. “Scotland has had two referendums and she has lost both of them. “Think the Scots have had enough elections for a lifetime recently. “How about you let them get on with their lives Nicola?!” Michael Gove has warned the EU the UK will not accept a trade agreement on terms dictated by Brussels. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has insisted it would be European car manufacturers that would suffer the most if a “good trading relationship” is not reached by December 31. Mr Gove said: “If we have a good trading relationship with the EU great. “The people who will suffer most if we don’t have a good trading relationship between the EU and the UK will be those European car manufacturers who will lose preferential access to our market. “We must stop thinking of ourselves as supplicants. “We must stop saying ‘we need this and we need that’. “We are a proud country. We can make our decisions. We want the closest possible commercial relationship with our friends, with our neighbours, but we do not have to go and secure an agreement on someone else’s terms.’