Brexit LIVE: Meddling EU risks dismantling UK – Irish chief exposes plot to rejoin bloc

A UNITED Ireland would offer Northern Ireland a “way back in” to the European Union, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said.

Ms O’Neill, whose party is unequivocally committed to Irish unity, said planning needed to begin immediately – and claimed the UK Government’s “reckless” approach to Brexit meant more people were likely to vote for it. She said: “Now is the time to plan for unity and to start to put the facts on the table. “Let people understand what does an all-Ireland health service look like, what does an all-Ireland education system look like.”

Large numbers of people in a border poll would vote for a united Ireland, Ms O’Neill said. She added: “So for a lot of people in this decade we have in front of us, they’re going to be considering which union they wish to be part of and the EU have offered us a route back in. “So for some people it may not be about Britishness versus Irishness, it may be about do they value their European citizenship. “I think that’s going to be a very interesting debate.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline the first stage of plans to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland’s foundation during a visit to the country on Thursday. Speaking in advance of his trip, he said: “Together, we will make sure Northern Ireland is ready to take full advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead and that no part of Northern Ireland is left behind.”

Boris Johnson is odds on, at 8-11 to lead the Conservative Party at the next General Election. Bookmaker Coral make it evens that he is toppled by the time the UK next goes to the polls. Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead said: “It’s odds on that Boris is still at the wheel the next time the Conservatives battle out a General Election, where he will try and win another majority as he did back in December.” Almost half of Britons aged 18 to 24 think it will be harder to get a job after the UK leaves the EU’s single market, with just three percent believing it will be easier. The YouGov survey, commissioned by Best for Britain, surveyed 1,608 adults on August 7 and 8. In total, 48 percent of young people thought their job prospects would get worse, compared with an overall figure of 40 percent.

Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday, driven by dollar weakness as traders shrugged off Wednesday’s dismal GDP data but remained cautious about the longer-term economic outlook for Britain. Markets were bearish in early trading, with European stocks down and the dollar weaker as investors started to lose hope that the U.S. government would agree on a stimulus deal to support the economy and the millions of workers who have lost their jobs. Brexit is also weighing on the outlook for sterling, with Britain due to leave the single market and customs union on December 31 whether or not a deal has been reached, market analysts have said. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has underlined its importance to the rest of the UK in a post-Brexit world – despite Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill’s suggestion that it could be part of a united Ireland within a decade. Speaking on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Belfast to discuss planning for the celebrations to mark 100 years since Northern Ireland’s foundation, Mr Lewis said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people right across the UK to celebrate Northern Ireland and its integral place within our Union. “We will use the centenary next year to promote it on the world stage.”

Britons are concerned the price of their weekly shop will increase if the UK and the EU fail to agree a trade deal by the end of the year, a poll has indicated. The YouGov survey, commissioned by the pro-EU group Best for Britain, suggested 59 per cent of those asked thought grocery prices would go up. Just 3 per cent believed they would fall. Britain handed over a massive £14.4billion to Brussels during the country’s final year of EU membership, according to new figures. Treasury data published by the House of Commons Library showed the annual gross contribution to Brussels coffers was one of the highest in the UK’s 47 years as a member of the European bloc. The huge sum from taxpayers – nearly a billion pounds more than the previous year – was equivalent to more than £500 for every household in the UK. It would have been around £4.5billion higher without the rebate won by the then prime minister Margaret Thatcher during budget negotiations in the 1980s.