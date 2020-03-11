Brexit LIVE: Pressure mounts on UK to ‘swallow pride’ and EXTEND transition – ‘Reckless!’

BORIS JOHNSON is facing mounting pressure to request an extension to the Brexit transition period as the coronavirus epidemic sweeps across the country.

The Prime Minister has been urged to “swallow his pride” and approach European Union leaders to ask for more time for trade talks as the number of infected patients in the UK reached 456. SDLP MP Colm Eastwood said it would be “reckless” for Britain and Brussels to just carry on with meetings as if nothing was happening.

He said: “It is reckless to suggest that in these circumstances, negotiations about future trading relationships can continue at the level required to secure a comprehensive resolution. “The British government needs to swallow its pride and prepare the ground for an emergency extension to the transition period.” If an extension is needed to strike a free trade deal, Mr Johnson would have to make up his mind by June and ask the bloc for extra time. Mr Eastwood’s call for the UK’s exit from the Brexit transition period to be pushed beyond December 31 2020 were echoed by a German MEP.

David McAllister, who chairs the chamber’s Brexit committee, said: “We have just started. It’s important to pursue these negotiations in good spirit and mutual respect.” Eight people in the UK have died from coronavirus. Trade meetings are scheduled to take place in Britain next week. A spokesman for the European Commission said the second round was still scheduled to go ahead.

9.28pm update: Top EU official cancels overseas trip over coronavirus The European Union’s top trade official has cancelled his plans to visit Canada and the United States next week amid escalating concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, two EU officials said on Wednesday. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had been slated to give two speeches in Washington and meet in Ottawa, Canada, with 12 other members of the World Trade Organization who are trying to work out plans to reform the Geneva-based trade body. The cancellation comes as questions were raised over whether EU delegates would travel to the UK next week for the second round of trade talks with Britain. 8.29pm update: Budget proves Vote Leave bus claim was inaccurate, says lawyer Lawyer and political campaigner Peter Stefanovic slammed Boris Johnson for claiming during the EU referendum that the UK sends £350million a week to Brussels. He said today’s Budget, unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, proved the figure printed on the side of a pro-Brexit campaign bus was not accurate. Mr Stefanovic said: “It should come as no surprise to anyone to learn that Treasury figures from today’s Budget confirm there was no £350m a week Brexit dividend “Brexit has in fact cost every person in the UK £1,200 so far, spending watchdog says – as economy flat-lines.”

7.25pm update: Brexit will lead to weaker economy, watchdog warns Britain will be worse off as a result of leaving the EU, even if Boris Johnson succeeds in securing a free trade deal with Brussels, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned. The OBR estimated that even with an orderly move to new trading arrangements, when the Brexit transition period ends at the end of 2020, GDP will be 4% down over the next 15 years compared with what it would have been. Since the referendum vote to leave in 2016, the watchdog said output was down by about 2 percent on what would have been expected if the country had chosen to remain. The main reason was weaker productivity growth as a result of “depressed” business investment, and a diversion of resources away from production to preparing for the various potential Brexit outcomes. The OBR said real business investment had “barely grown” since the referendum, whereas in its last forecasts before the vote it was predicting it would have risen by more than 20% by now. The shortfall is expected to be partly reversed as the details of Britain’s future trading relationship with the EU become clear and business uncertainty reduces. Against this, however, the OBR said that it expected the “adverse effect” of higher trade barriers to build over the next five-year forecast period and beyond. “Broadly speaking, we believe that around one third of the long-run hit to productivity from Brexit has already happened, that another third is likely to come over the forecast period and the rest comes through beyond our forecast horizon,” he said. 6.12pm update: Government slammed for failing to wake up to Brexit’s ‘damage to productivity’ Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey said the government has failed to realise that Brexit “is going to damage productivity”. Sir Ed said: “When I look at this Budget today I am deeply alarmed, I’m alarmed by the growth figures. “I’ve looked at budgets over 30 years, I’ve rarely seen a budget where the growth forecast for the whole forecasting period for the British economy are less than 2 percent – and that is before coronavirus is taken into account.” He added that the growth forecast figures are a result of “the impact of Brexit and the government’s new immigration system”. 5.22pm update: Brexit clarity missing from budget, investors warn The eye-catching Budget may have had lots of promises, huge cash splurges and policy changes. But what was missing for businesses? Investors and businesses had been hoping for signs that the Government might use the Budget to take a no-deal Brexit off the table. With negotiations for a trade deal between the UK and EU ongoing, Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, explained: “The only missing – but very important – piece from the government is clarity on the Brexit timeline and removing the lingering fear of a no-deal exit.” She added there is “next to no chance” the current timetable for a deal by January 2021 can be met and “the bigger boost to the economy would be if an extension were formally announced”. Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, agreed and said: “Understandably, the current focus is on dealing with the coronavirus but the longer-term challenge for the economy is going to be forging a new trading relationship with the EU. “Where was the investment in ports, customs officials and new immigration systems?”

4.26pm update: Downing Street admits Brexit talks could be delayed The coronavirus outbreak may delay the next round of Brexit talks between the UK and the EU, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Talks remain scheduled to go ahead next week but clearly we will keep the situation under review and we will be guided by the scientific advice. “There will be a joint UK-EU decision on how to proceed with this round.” Officials were understood to be looking at contingencies, with the possibility of a secure conference call among the options. Steven Swinford, deputy political editor for The Times, has said: “The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) says under a typical free trade agreement Brexit will hit productivity by 4 per cent. “It says Brexit has already hit productivity by 1.4 per cent and ‘any reversal will be more than offset by higher tariff barriers’. “It assumes it will take 15 years for ‘full impact'”. The Chancellor has abolished the Tampon Tax in the 2020 Budget, which will come into effect when the UK becomes an independent nation in January 2021. EU law has so far prevented member states from reducing the rate below five percent, which means tampons and sanitary pads are treated as luxury items and not essentials. But the government plans to introduce the zero rate on January 1, the first day the laws will no longer apply to the UK. The Treasury estimates the move will save the average woman nearly £40 over her lifetime, with a cut of 7p on a pack of 20 tampons and 5p on 12 pads. Announcing the Budget today, Rishi Sunak will hand over £5billion to UK Export Finance, the government’s export credit agency which provides loans to overseas buyers of UK goods and services. The Treasury has said the money will help UK exporters to increase their global sales. It will be the largest increase ever handed to the agency, taking its lending power up from £3billion to £8billion.

The Liberal Democrats have been criticised for using coronavirus as an excuse to stay in the EU. Speaking to talkRadio presenter Dan Wootton, Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine said Brexit negotiations could be put on hold for six months. However, Mr Wootton accused the MP of using the virus to stop “Brexit at any cost”. He said: “My feeling about the Lib Dems is that you want to stop Brexit at any cost. “You will do anything to stop Brexit, anything at all.” The next round of talks are scheduled to take place later this month, but following “indications” from the EU Michael Gove warned disussions could be pushed back. Mr Gove said:We were looking forward to the joint committee meeting in the UK on the 30th of this month and, obviously, the next stage. “We have had indications today, from Belgium, that there may be specific public health concerns.” The deadline to extend the transition period expires on June 30, while the period itself will end on December 31, 2020.

The UK will leave the European Aviation Safety Agency following the end of the Brexit transition period. Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps confirmed the move today. The agency is responsible for certifying the airworthiness of planes. It will be replaced by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority who will “bring expertise home”. Lisa Nandy has called for the Brexit transition period to be extended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Branding the matter “a public health disaster waiting to happen”, Ms Nandy said British businesses could not cope with increased uncertainty. She made her views clear in a column for The Guardian. She said: “British companies who trade with the EU do not know what terms they’ll be trading on in 10 months’ time. “Add to this the failing demand and disruption caused by coronavirus and it is reasonable to expect many businesses will not survive. “Coronavirus is a threat to the global economy as well as to public health. “Every family will be affected and those who have less will feel it the most. In a globally connected world, we are only as strong as the most vulnerable.”