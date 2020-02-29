Brexit LIVE: Sorry Boris! Barnier launches INFURIATING attack 5 days before trade showdown

MICHEL BARNIER has set a fiery tone for the upcoming trade talks between the EU and the UK after issuing a stern warning to Boris Johnson.

British officials and those representing the bloc are set to meet on Monday, as the two sides attempt to thrash out a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31. Ahead of the talks, Mr Barnier has issued a stern warning to the UK, telling the Prime Minister the EU won’t conclude a trade deal “at any price”. He also dashed Mr Johnson’s hopes of securing a Canada-style pact, by saying the UK will require a different set of rules.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said: “The UK will be the EU’s third-largest trading partner, almost 10 times bigger then Canada. “At the same time Canada is some 5,000 kilometers away. “It is clear that the rules cannot be the same.” A second sticking point between the two sides is the issue of the level playing field. The EU insists Britain must adhere to the bloc’s rules and regulations post-Brexit. Downing Street has said the UK will never accept rules dictated by Brussels and rejected the proposals. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The EU has respected the autonomy of other countries around the world in trade deals – we just want the same.”

9.10pm update: Gibraltar has hit back after Spain claimed it was winning its sovereignty battle to seize back the Rock – accusing the Spanish Government of “clutching at straws” and “lying to their people”. The British overseas territory has long been a bone of contention between the UK and Madrid, and Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU is far from clear. A Spanish source, speaking to Spanish newspaper El Espanol, pointed to Article 167 of the document agreed by the EU27 countries authorising the start of trade negotiations aimed at thrashing out a wide-ranging free-trade deal. The specific line states: “Any agreement between the Union and the United Kingdom negotiated on the basis of these negotiating directives will not include Gibraltar.” 8.52pm update: Former MEP warns voters to ‘fasten seatbelts’ ahead of Brexit showdown A former Brexit Party MEP has told British voters “fasten your seatbelts” as he claimed rumours suggest the Prime Minister is prepared to tear up the Political Declaration. Rupert Lowe spoke out ahead of crunch trade talks between the UK and Brussels on Monday. His warning comes after Michel Barnier angered Brexit voters by insisting Britain should agree to “ground rules” with the European Union. Mr Lowe tweeted: “Rumours flying that Boris is ready to tear up the Political Declaration. “Despite what EU figures say it is not a legally binding document – they get such a good deal out of it! “If true it looks like Boris is set to go all out for ‘taking back control.’ “Fasten your seatbelts! Nigel Farage has called on voters to attend an upcoming event where he will be among a panel of “Brexit Heroes”. The Brexit Party leader said: “Join me in London on March 10th for The Telegraph’s “Brexit Heroes Live” evening.” British standards on chemicals should not be “watered down” as part of a post-Brexit trade deal, an MP has said. Labour’s Geraint Davies (Swansea West) issued the warning as he told MPs that the toxicity of fumes from household items, such as sofas, catching on fire in other countries was worse than those used in Second World War concentration camps. Mr Davies was speaking during a Commons debate on the UK Government’s Environment Bill. He said: “The average person in Britain, the average household’s got 44 kilos of fire retardant in their houses, in the foam in their sofas, in their mattresses. “We’ve got much, much more in the EU or the US – why is that? Because we require a flame test rather than just a smoulder test. “And what literally happens is, when there is fires, what people die of is the toxicity of the fumes from the fire retardants that are given off – they’re worse than the concentration camps in the Second World War because the combination of the hydrogen cyanide, which is the one they (the Nazis) used in the concentration camps and Zyklon B, and carbon monoxide which makes it 35 times worse. “So you get this sort of so-called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons burning off. (If) you’re a firefighter, you can’t see through the smoke and people basically choke and die within a few breaths.” The lawmaker urged the Government to include chemical protections in the legislation to ensure there is no drop in UK regulatory standards.

Adrian O’Neill, Irish ambassador to the UK, has said it should be possible to reach agreement on a trade deal by Boris Johnson’s deadline of the end of the year, even if does not cover all aspects of future EU-UK relations. “I think it will be challenging to negotiate a deal in that timeframe but I think it will be possible,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think Mr Barnier also thinks it will be possible. “It may not cover all of the desirable areas that we would like it to cover, it may not be as comprehensive as we would have wished, but I think there is sufficient time, certainly, to negotiate a fair trade agreement.” As the Government prepares to set out its negotiating mandate for forthcoming talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, Michel Barnier has said he accepted assurances by Boris Johnson that he did not want to turn Britain into a de-regulated “Singapore-on-Thames”. However, he said that without agreement on a series of common “ground rules,” efforts to prevent unfair competition and to tackle climate change would be undermined. Speaking to an ESCP business school seminar in Brussels, he said: “How credible would we be going into the next COP 26 meeting in Glasgow if our future agreement allows businesses to cut corners on environmental and social rights for the sake of gaining market shares? “We are ready to offer to the UK super-preferential access to our markets – a level of access that would be unprecedented for a third country. “Is this something we can do without firm guarantees that the UK will respect the level playing field and avoid unfair competitive advantages? The answer, I’m afraid, is simple. We cannot. “We want competition in the future but it must be fair – fair and free.” Mr Barnier – who set out the EU’s negotiating mandate on Tuesday – said that whatever the outcome of the trade talks, there would be checks on goods entering the EU from Britain from the beginning of 2021 when the current transition period ends. “Of course we love ‘Made in Britain’ but we must guarantee that the goods we import from the UK – tariff and quota free – really are British. “We cannot take the risk that the UK becomes a kind of assembly hub for goods from all over the world, allowing them to enter the single market as British goods.” Former Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe has hit out at Michel Barnier for saying the UK could not have a Canada-style trade agreement with the European Union. Mr Lowe said the Eurocrat’s words were a typical example of how ‘the truth is extremely flexible in Brussels’. Mr Lowe tweeted: “Barnier saying – ‘The UK says it wants Canada but the problem with that is that the UK is not Canada.’ “A classic example of how the truth is extremely flexible in Brussels.”

Laura O’Callaghan takes over from Emily Ferguson. The Enviornment Minister has said the Government will not import low quality food. George Eustice said “low standrad imports would be low on every level, and there is no argument about that”. Britons applying for new passports can expect to get their hands on the new blue editon launched as a symbol of post-Brexit Britain. The new design will start being issued from March 2020 according to the gov.uk website. For live upates, follow HERE. The European Commission has predicted the UK economy will grow by 1.2 percent next year if the Brexit transition period is extended. The body warned: “Even in a scenario where an FTA is concluded the resulting situation will be less beneficial to EU-UK trading relations than when UK was in the Internal Market and Customs Union.” The European Union’s attempts to force the UK into sacrificing its fishing industry has been condemned as “egregious” by furious Brexiteers. Fishing For Leave has launched a furious attack against the EU over its “egregious demands” for fishing rights in the post-Brexit free trade agreement with the UK, warning Boris Johnson they “must be resisted”. The Brexit campaign group told Express.co.uk: “The EU’s egregious demands for the Government to sacrifice British fishing and coastal communities must be resisted. “No other nation sacrifices its rich natural resources for the ability to trade – Norway and Iceland don’t – let alone to someone who exports £100billion more to us. “These nations chose to take tariffs and customs on their seafood exports to avoid sacrificing their rich waters to the CFP (Common Fisheries Policy) and exploitation by the whole EU fleet. They export vast volumes because the EU needs that seafood. “The EU also has a critical dependency on UK seafood exports, taking a vast volume of the paltry shares the UK fleet is allowed to catch under the CFP. “That dependency will only increase if the Government ends the EU fleets’ ability to catch 60 percent of the fish in British waters that represents a third of their catches.”

Brexiteer activist Tom Harwood brutally dismissed arguments against striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the US over concerns food standards might be compromised. Remainers have long claimed striking trade deal with countries lacking strong agri-food standards could compromise the quality of UK foods and be harmful to people. But Mr Harwood was quick to dismiss major concerns as he pointed out scientists from the European Union’s own European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) claimed the consumption of food treated with chlorine would not be harmful. An expert has issued a warning to the Goverment that Brexit could have potentially disastrous consequences for people who need support. Karolina Gerlich, chief executive of the National Association of Care and Support Workers, told the London Assembly that people’s lives are on the line. She criticised the Government’s proposals to introduce a £25,600 salary threshold for skilled workers entering the UK, as social care workers would not meet the threshold. She said the approach “seems to confuse academic ability with skills”. Ms Gerlich said:“It isn’t necessarily something where we can say we’ll give the sector a couple of years to adjust and work things out. “Because while you’re adjusting and working things out it is people’s lives that are going to be at risk.” Enviornment Secretary George Eustice spoke at the NFU conference this morning where he was grilled on food standards on US imports. He said: “I didn’t say that there was room for compromise [on standards]with the US on a trade deal, I said there was room for discussion.” Mr Eustice also acknowledged the importance of food standards. He said: “The entire nation eats the food we produce, so when the NFU speaks up on standards up you are speaking up for everyone.”