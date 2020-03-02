Brexit LIVE: ‘Too much for UK to swallow!’ Three EU demands that will INFURIATE Brexiteers

THE EU has listed three demands in its red lines for the forthcoming post-Brexit trade talks that are set to infuriate Brexiteers.

European ministers have signed off on Brussels’ red lines for the forthcoming Brexit trade talks with the UK. The proposals put into writing warnings by Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, that Britain must sign up to a “level playing field” in any free trade agreement. But the BBC’s Adam Fleming said some of the demands will be too much for the UK, including shared common standards, fishing and governance.

Meanwhile, The Prime Minster’s office has insisted the UK will “comply with our obligations” under the deal but has repeatedly promised there will be no border checks on goods on the Irish border. Outgoing Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned Mr Johnson the Withdrawal Agreement is an international treaty and he expects the UK to “honour that in full”. This comes after the Sunday Times reported that officials in Taskforce Europe are seeking to evade Irish Sea checks on goods passing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Ministers are expected to commit to seeking a Canada-style agreement with zero tariffs, a proposal Boris Johnson and his Europe adviser David Frost have set out in speeches in recent weeks.

But the push for a Canada-style deal could set up a clash with the EU after its chief negotiator Michel Barnier ruled out such an agreement. Mr Barnier has previously said the UK is too close in proximity to be permitted to compete with the other 27 member states on such terms. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked about the trade talks on Monday, said: “The UK’s primary objective in the negotiations is to ensure that we restore our economic and political independence on January 1 2021.”

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has sounded a dire warning to EU leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, Michel Barnier and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde – saying any effort to force UK-based financial institutions to follow EU rules would be disastrous for the eurozone. Prominent Brexiteer Mr Duncan Smith accused EU financial regulations of misrepresenting risk levels of eurozone debt, suggesting the City played a crucial role in “mitigating” against systemic flaws at the heart of the bloc’s banking system – and adding: “They’ll need us even more now we’ve left.” The Government has accused the EU of trying to give the UK a worse trade deal than those offered to the US, Canada and Japan. Talks between the two begin on Monday with Michel Barnier demanding the UK agree to a level playing field. A No 10 spokesman said: “The EU has respected the autonomy of other major economies around the world such as Canada and Japan when signing trade deals with them. We just want the same. “We agree the UK’s trade with the EU is significant. “The US’s trade is on the same scale – yet that did not stop the EU being willing to offer the US zero tariffs without the kind of level playing field commitments or the legal oversight they have put in today’s mandate.” Steve Baker has resigned as chair of the European Research Group as the UK’s exit from the EU is now confirmed. The MP for Wycombe announced he now wanted to “start bringing the country together now we have left the EU”. He also claimed it was now time to “make a success of” of Britain newfound independence.

Speaking today, Michel Barnier issued a warning to the UK ahead of Brexit talks next week. Access to the UK’s fishing waters will be a key part of negotiations and with that in mind, Mr Barnier warned officials EU vessels must have continued access. He said: “It’s difficult to imagine there being a fisheries agreement with Japan or South Korea, no? “That’s why these agreements aren’t the same. The free-trade agreement and the various models of free-agreement that we’ll be discussing with the UK as of Monday will be tailor-made and within the specifics of a free-trade agreement there will be fisheries as one issue, it’s a matter of trade too. “Let me remind you that most of the British processed fisheries products are traded are exported are sent to us the European market. “It’s trade and the conditions for that trade, so fisheries is part of a package as regards our trade relations which are to be discussed and the package is one you can’t break up.” Speaking after the bloc agreed its negotiating mandate, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier warned the UK must agree to aa “level playing field”. Talks between the two are expected to start on Monday while Mr Barnirr warned the Prime Minister not to back down on previous commitments made in October. The negotiator also warned, if the UK does not match the EU’s standards on trade, regulations and access to fishing waters, there “won’t be any agreement at all”.

The SNP have warned Boris Johnson’s deal will cost the Scottish economy £9billion. The SNP’s Shadow International Trade trade spokesperson, Steve Hosie said: “The hard-line Brexiteers are happy for workers and consumers to take a hit as the Tories pursue a bottom-of-the-barrel trade deal with the EU. “Their highest ambition is a basic trade deal which, compared with EU membership, could remove £9billion from the Scottish economy.” It comes amid criticism for the Tory party’s migration plan, which some argued could hit Scottish companies hard due to the EU workers being on their books. Farming leaders have declared it would be “insane” to sign any trade deal with the US which would allow the import of chlorinated chicken. The National Farmers Union (NFU) president, Minette Batters said allowing the import would be “morally bankrupt”. She said: “We must not tie the hands of British farmers to the highest rung of the standards ladder while waving through food imports which may not even reach the bottom rung. “To sign up to a trade deal which results in opening our ports, shelves and fridges to food which would be illegal to produce here would not only be morally bankrupt, it would be the work of the insane.” French wine exports to the US plunged by 44 percent, with a €40 million drop in sales, during the last quarter of 2019, according to the French Association of Wines and Spirits Exporters. This was due to Mr Trump imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of French, Spanish and German wines last October. The tariff rise was said to be in retaliation for EU subsidies to European aerospace giant Airbus, which is a rival of America’s Boeing. Now French viticulture groups are wanting the tariffs on wine exports could put 100,000 jobs at risk, which would be 20 percent of the sector. Jean-Marie Barillère, president of the national committee of interprofessions of wines with geographical names and indications (CNIV) said: “The whole economy of the French countryside will face difficulty if viticulture suffers: if nothing is done in response to the American taxes, we risk losing at least 100,000 jobs. “Distributors will buy their wines elsewhere. “We are losing market share that it will be very difficult to retrieve.”

In a warning shot, the Irish deputy prime minister said Britain faces a test of good faith in the coming weeks after reports the Government is preparing to evade implementing the Northern Ireland protocol. Simon Coveney told reporters in Brussels: "If there isn't progress on the infrastructure needed to implement the Irish protocol as part of the withdrawal agreement in the next few months, then I think that is going to be a very worrying signal for whether or not it's going to be possible to conclude something sensible before the end of the year." "If that doesn't happen, then I think it will, it will damage significantly the prospects of being able to get even a bare bones trade agreement along with a number of other things that need to be done in place by the end of the year," he added. Joe Barnes tweeted: "Austrian EU minister Karoline Edstadler says there's positions of EU and UK are 'quite different', she adds: 'It's very important to have the unity of the EU 27, that was the case in the past and we will do it also in the future.'" Britain has been warned it faces a "tough road ahead" in post-Brexit trade talks as European ministers gather in Brussels to prepare to sign off on their red lines. The EU General Affairs Council is meeting to approve the bloc's mandate for negotiations with the UK – which are set to start next week. Meanwhile, in Westminster, Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of senior ministers on his Brexit committee ahead of the publication of the UK's negotiating position on Thursday.

Express.co.uk's Brussels correspondant Joe Barnes tweeted: "France with tough stance on UK's plan to seal a trade deal by Dec 31 Europe minister Amelie de Montchalin says: 'We will not accept blackmailing or pressure over the dates. "We will not sign a bad deal under pressure just because Johnson wants an agreement at all costs on Dec 31.'"