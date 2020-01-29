Brexit LIVE: UK fishermen fury as EU super boats will NOT be banned from British waters

UK fishermen have been dealt a massive blow as EU super boats will not be banned from fishing in British waters after Brexit and will only need a licence to do so.

The Fisheries Bill, being brought before MPs later today, means European Union vessels will have to follow UK law if they enter British waters, ending any automatic right the boats formerly had. This new legislation means all fish stocks in UK waters will be fished at sustainable levels after Brexit. It contains a legal guarantee the UK will quit the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) at the end of the transition period in December.

The CFP currently dictates how much British fishermen can catch and where, with fishermen complaining they do not get a fair share of what is caught in UK waters. Environment Secretary Theresa Villers claimed the new bill takes back control of our waters”. She said: “Leaving the EU’s failed Common Fisheries Policy is one of the most important benefits of Brexit. “It means we can create a fairer system which will allow marine habitats to thrive, with new powers to support our fishing sector and conserve our wonderful Blue Belt at home and abroad.”

Irish deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney has accepted the UK is unlikely to accept an extension to the Brexit transition period beyond December 31. Following a cabinet meeting, Mr Coveney claimed the 11-month timetable agreed by the UK and the EU has put Britain “in a straitjacket”. He said: “I think it is accepted now, and certainly I agree with this, that the UK are very unlikely to seek an extension of the transition period by mid-summer which is when they would have to do it. “Because of that timeline the UK effectively decided to put themselves in a straitjacket in terms of time. “The approach to the negotiations from the European Union will be tailored to that time and that will force choices, but it will also force a very intense negotiation very quickly. “The second point is that we are now moving very quickly in terms of the next stage of Brexit and we have been preparing for that for quite some time.”

Simon Coveney has warned there is “no chance” of the UK and EU concluding a full free trade deal by the end of the year, adding an extension to the transition period is “very unlikely”. Ireland’s Foreign Minister told a news conference for his Fine Gael party ahead of the general election on February 8: “I think it is accepted now at an EU level and certainly I agree with it that the UK are very unlikely to seek an extension to the transition period. “The approach to the negotiations from the European Union will be tailored to that timeline and that will force choices. “The European Union has already concluded that there is no way a full future relationship agreement can be concluded by the end of the year, there is no chance of that.”

Michel Barnier has told the remaining 27 EU member states that a loose so-called association agreement like the one the bloc has with Ukraine should serve as the basis for a new relationship with Britain, diplomatic sources said. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator met envoys from countries as part of preparations for upcoming talks on a trade deal between the UK and the bloc. Diplomats briefed on the closed-door meeting told Reuters he reiterated the EU would not give ground on its key principles, and was ready to hold talks with Britain every three weeks on a dozen-or-so issues in parallel. Mr Barnier also said his team would look apply EU state aid rules to the UK even after Brexit.

The French President will meet the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator on Friday – hours before the UK officially leaves the bloc. But France’s European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin has warned there is a risk Brexit trade talks won’t be finished by the end of the transition period in December 2020. Green Party South East MEP Alexandra Phillips tweeted: “I’m devastated to be leaving the best job in the world. “I get to make real change every day while being surrounded by 27 different languages and cultures – I’m going to miss that. I’m going to miss my team, my colleagues too.” Liberal Democrats MEPs shared images of gifts from the pro-European Renew Europe group, including a t-shirt bearing the words “stop Brexit” and a signed half-UK, half-EU yellow flag. The party’s South East MEP Catherine Bearder wrote: “As the LDs attend their last @RenewEurope group meeting we exchange gifts, memories of campaigns we fought, lost and won. “You will always be our friends, and we will one day return I am sure.”

The UK’s ambassador to the European Union passed documents formalising Brexit to a senior EU official on Wednesday, hours before the European Parliament is due to sign off the Withdrawal Agreement. Tim Barrow handed over a dark blue leather file embossed with the emblem of the UK, against a backdrop of British and EU flags at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels. British flags will be removed from EU offices and the EU flag lowered on the British premises in Brussels when the UK officially leaves the bloc at 11pm on Friday. Remainers across the country plan to protest against Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on Friday, Brexit day, with many vowing to fly the European Union flag in defiance of Brexit. But do you think it should be illegal for the EU flag to be flown from UK public buildings? Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ordered officials to keep flying the European Union flag over the Scottish government headquarters even after the UK has left the bloc. Remainers in Oxford plan to mark Brexit Day in a similar way, with plans to fly the blue and yellow flag from the town hall and host a candlelit vigil. British MEPs have arrived in the European Parliament for the last time. A sign above the chamber could be seen reading: “It’s not goodbye, it’s au revoir.” The message had been put up by the S&D, a coalition of socialist parties. Conservative MP and Brexiteer John Redwood tweeted: “Our fish should not be on the table in the free trade talks with the EU. “We should be planning a much bigger UK fish catch whilst taking action to protect our fishery better.”

The Prime Minister must walk away from trade talks with Brussels if it lets EU judges police a deal with the UK, a former Brexit minister said yesterday. Insisting the European Court of Justice (ECJ) settles disputes on areas covered by a trading pact would mean there is no point continuing negotiations, argues David Jones. He said: “You would be having disputes arbitrated by the court of one of the parties and it is a court that has got a political function, which is to advance the interests of the European Union. “The EU has to realise it would be completely unacceptable and if they want to press that then there is no purpose in continuing the negotiations.” The outgoing MEP told a press conference in Brussels: “Whatever my criticisms may be of the political system in the UK and its need for urgent reform, in the end what this shows is that it still actually works. “So, I’m going to be celebrating the fact that democracy and the will of the people has triumphed at 11 o’clock this Friday.” Ahead of his final speech in the parliament, he said: “I will miss some of the drama, I will miss being the pantomime villain – the guy that gets up and 500 people start booing. “I have got my last speech here this afternoon, so I will do my best if I can to get some audience participation.”

An EU official dropped a bombshell email yesterday evening when she criticised Brussels for “lacking empathy and respect” in a message sent to thousands of people. Irène Souka, the European Commission’s director general for human resources, sent a fiery email criticising the EU’s handling of her retirement. The email, sent to her department and copied to thousands of others, including Björn Seibert – the president’s chief of Cabinet, gave the subject line “it’s all about respect”. Ms Souka then detailed her fury at the Commission, and appeared to hit out at Mr Seibert for giving her just four days notice of her official retirement date – as the 67-year-old Greek EU official was expecting her contract to be extended to help ease the transition of the new Commission. The eurosceptic said countries that had seen the UK “make such a Horlicks” of leaving originally would now see it was possible to exit if a good trade deal was struck. Mr Farage told the BBC: “I think, two years down the road, there’ll be a big debate going on in many other countries about what kind of Europe do people want. “Do they want a Europe of trading co-operation or a Europe run by these institutions in Brussels, and I think the UK’s departure really will mark the beginning of the end of this European project.” When asked about polling suggesting support for the EU has risen since Brexit, the outgoing MEP hit back: “That’s because we made such a Horlicks of leaving. “I think many of the Eurosceptic groups around Europe began to shake their heads and say ‘Oh, perhaps it is not possible to leave’. “Now it’s actually happening, if we chart a clear path – and provided that Boris Johnson sticks to the very clear promises that he made in his manifesto – then I think all of that will change a couple of years down the line.”

Speaking from Brussels, hte outgoing MEP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we’re in an enormously powerful position. “There is now genuine fear in this building I’m in this morning about Brexit and here’s what the fear is, particularly coming from the Germans – they’re very scared that we will become more competitive than they are. “The whole single market is based on this premise of a level playing field – it is actually anti-competitive by its very nature, and I think that is a very strong card for us to play because, after all, we still buy an awful lot of German motor cars. “I think the truth of it is, if we negotiate tough in this next round, we will come out at the end of the year with something pretty reasonable.” Britain has been warned it will have to compromise on issues such as consumer rights and environment protection if it wants to maintain full access to the EU’s single market. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in German weekly Die Zeit in reference to the post-Brexit transition period: “By the end of the year, we need to be clear on the shape of our relationship. “So let me say very openly: Yes, we all want zero tariffs and zero trade barriers, but that also means zero dumping and zero unfair competition. “Without similar standards to protect our workers, our consumers and the environment, there can be no full access to the largest single market in the world.”

The European Parliament is expected to put the seal on the UK’s departure from the EU on a final vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. MEPs are expected to overwhelmingly back ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for the UK to leave with a deal in place on Friday. It was formally signed by the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels last week, followed hours later by Mr Johnson in Downing Street. The Government will say in new legislation that all fish stocks in UK waters will be fished at sustainable levels after Brexit. The Fisheries Bill being introduced into Parliament creates the powers for the UK to operate as an independent coastal state and manage its fish stocks. It contains a legal guarantee the UK will quit the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) at the end of the transition period in December. The CFP currently dictates how much British fishermen can catch and where, with fishermen complaining they do not get a fair share of what is caught in UK waters. But the new legislation will end the automatic right of EU vessels to fish in British waters, with access to fisheries set to be a matter for the UK to negotiate in the future. Foreign vessels will also have to be licensed and follow rules set by the UK if they fish in British waters. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had warned Brussels would look for concessions on fishing in exchange for the UK’s financial services industry to have better access to the European single market.