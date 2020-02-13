Brexit LIVE: ‘What part of sovereignty don’t you get!’ Verhofstadt mocked for EU plan

GUY VERHOFSTADT has been mocked for tweeting about his plans for the EU to “move forward”.

The EU chief tweeted: “28 years ago we created ‘European Citizenship’. Now the EU must move forward again. Brexit has shown us that a key reform should be to strengthened & deepen EU citizenship. #IamEuropean.” But the post promoted a backlash from some Twitter users.

One said: “What part of Nationhood & Sovereignty doesn’t this puppet grasp? Has the EU Collective bothered to do any research into why the UK voted to leave, or is the Myth Maker in Chief going to continue to spout hearsay unchallenged?” Another commented: “Wow. Your answer is always ‘More EU. More control.’ It won’t be long until you’re facing more independence referendums.” A third wrote: “Strengthen and deepen EU citizenship? Kind of sounds like you’re about to make a no-take-backs clause. Gonna lock everyone in?”

Dominic Raab has boasted how post-Brexit Britain wants to be “energetic champions of free and open trade” as he continued to ramp up negotiations with global nations for lucrative trade deals in 2020. The Foreign Secretary is in Australia as part of a tour of the country to promote free trade deals during what is turning out to be a crucial year after the UK left the European Union on January 31. Mr Raab said a close relationship with the Southern Hemisphere superpower is a “key part of the vision” for a “Global Britain”. The former Brexit Secretary wrote in a column for the Australian Financial Review the UK is “forging ahead as a self-confident, global nation, ready to reinvigorate our ties with old friends”. He also described a “deep relationship” between the UK and Australia and even joked about their sporting rivalry, which sees the two cricketing nations clash in the Ashes at least once every two years.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal could well be scuppered thanks to a piece of EU legislation. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier set out Brussels’ negotiating objectives this week. Within those objectives, he said the EU is willing to sign up to an extensive and ambitious trade deal with the UK. The deal, however, could be set for a snag after Mr Barnier declared within the objectives that the future agreement must uphold the “partnership should uphold the precautionary principle in the Union as set out in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union”. According to Politico, the reference to the treaty means all members of the European Parliament must come to a unanimous agreement. This, therefore, allows a member state to veto the direction to which talks are proceeding to “force Barnier into keeping every country’s interests in mind during the upcoming negotiations”. Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the US may already be under threat after American Vice President Mike Pence revealed that the UK’s decision to grant access to Huawei may be a deal breaker. A UK trade deal with the US may already be at risk following the Government’s decision to allow Huawei access to its 5G mobile networks. American Vice-President Mike Pence told CNBC that his administration did not “believe” using the Chinese firm’s assets were in the “security or privacy interests” of either country. He warned that this remains a “real issue” between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, and could be a deal breaker in the future. This follows reports of an “apoplectic” between the two leaders, in which Mr Trump raged at the Prime Minister for sticking to the decision.

Fewer than one in six people believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson has managed to “get Brexit done”. Whilst the Prime Minister is undoubtedly experiencing a political honeymoon, with a surge of popularity after Brexit Day, some uncertainty remains. A poll undertaken by Ipsos Mori showed, although ratings for Mr Johnson have soared recently, confidence in Brexit remains uncertain. Only 15 percent believed the Prime Minister had totally delivered on his pledge to get Brexit done. A larger 29 percent believed Mr Johnson has “mostly” fulfilled his promise and a significant 36 percent said “to some extent” he had got the job done. Eight percent believed the Prime Minister had not fulfilled his promise at all, and nine percent said he “hardly’ achieved Brexit. Senior members of the European Parliament have drawn up a punishment clause in order to keep Britain in lockstep with Brussels after Brexit. The institution’s UK Co-ordination Group, former the Brexit Steering committee, have demanded a “polluter pays principle” be included as part of any future trade deal with the UK. A leaked copy of the plan, seen by Express.co.uk, said any future Government should be required to maintain the same environmental rules as Brussels. It suggests the UK should be forced to match European standards on climate change, as well as workers’ rights and state aid, when the bloc updates its rulebook. The group of influential MEPs demanded a “a level playing field, ensuring equivalent standards in social, labour, environmental, competition and state aid policies, including through a robust and comprehensive framework on competition and state aid control”.

Scotland’s economy is forecast to grow marginally this year, but experts have warned Brexit “remains a risk” to the economy. The Scottish Fiscal Commission has predicted GDP will increase by one percent this financial year, rising to 1.1 percent next year and 1.2 percent in 2022-2023. But the report from the SFC warned Brexit negotiations and uncertainty over the timing and nature of the UK’s departure from the EU has “resulted in subdued growth over the last year”. It added now the UK has left the EU, “the unwinding of some Brexit-related uncertainty may support some additional growth”. But the SFC said Brexit “remains a risk to continued economic growth”. Sterling was headed for its worst week since the general election in December as investors priced in the risk of the UK not being able to agree a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period in December 2020. The pound was flat against the US dollar at $1.2933, close tp its lowest level in two week. Against the euro, which has been dragged down by a stronger dollar, sterling traded higher by 0.2 percent at 84.78 pence. Investors fear Boris Johnson is taking a hard line in trade talks with the EU, particularly after e said Britain will not obey the bloc’s regulations. Marshall Gittler, head of investment research for BDSwiss Group, said: “I expect that the post-Brexit trade negotiations will continue to weigh on Britain, a country with one of the largest current account deficits in the world.”

Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that the UK must be tied to EU rules forever in return for a post-Brexit free trade deal, according to reports. France is demanding Britain agrees to “dynamic alignment” with Brussels for areas including tax, state aid, environment and social. An EU diplomat told The Telegraph: “France wants dynamic alignment across the board.” Dame Karen Pierce has been named as the UK’s new ambassador to the US, replacing Sir Kim Darroch who resigned last year over leaked emails. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “It is a time of huge opportunity for the friendship between the UK and US and I am delighted that Karen Pierce will take forward this exciting new chapter in our relationship.” It comes ahead of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the US, as Britain strikes its own path outside of the EU.

EU bosses are heading for an almighty showdown when they try to thrash out the bloc’s next seven-year budget after a series of meetings between European Council president Charles Michel and member state leaders. Brexit has thrown financial planning into the turmoil with Britain’s departure leaving an annual hole of about €12 billion in the EU’s coffers and richer nations fear being strong-armed into making up the shortfall. It leaves Mr Michel facing a stand-off between members states that want to keep their contribution to the EU’s coffers broadly at current levels despite Brexit and those who think the bloc needs to invest much more. At least 18 individual meeting with EU leaders were scheduled this week which Mr Michel called in the hope of trying to forge a compromise between the opposing factions.

Author and historian Tom Holland has highlighting the “big problem” Remainers face following the UK’s departure from the EU last month. Retweeting an article from American magazine The Atlantic on whether Britain will rejoin the bloc, he said: “A very good analysis of the big problem that erstwhile Remainers hoping the UK will rejoin the EU now face: they have to hope, if we are to rejoin the EU, that the country will implode economically & constitutionally. And that’s not a great look… “I would also have thought it was by no means a given that the EU would want back a country as divided as the UK would inevitably be over the issue of its membership.”