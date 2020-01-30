Brexit merch: Celebrate Brexit in STYLE – Here’s where to buy Brexit tea towel and more

BREXIT is merely days away, and Britain will soon be leaving the European Union. Here’s how you can celebrate Brexit Day in style – complete with your very own Brexit tea towel.

Britain will be undergoing a number of changes now following its exit from the EU on January 31. But for those looking to commemorate this major event in British history, a number of items and merchandise are available to help you celebrate.

Following Britain’s exit at the end of this month, the UK will enter into a transition period with the EU. Boris Johnson will be tasked with negotiating a trade agreement, but Britain will officially have left the European Union. A new 50p coin will enter circulation to commemorate this historic event in British history, and a number of celebrations will be held to mark the occasion – including a clock countdown at Downing Street. But if you’re looking to celebrate Brexit in your own home, the Conservative Party has launched their own range of special products.

Where can I buy a Brexit tea towel? The Conservative Party are selling a number of Brexit-related items in anticipation of the big day. An official ‘Got Brexit Done’ tea towel is on sale for £12, complete with images of Boris Johnson and a Union Jack flag. The UK’s departure date from the EU is marked in Latin around the edges, reading: “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”.

The product is billed to help you “celebrate Brexit in your kitchen”, and is “PROUDLY made in the UK”. In addition to the Brexit tea towel, the Conservatives are also selling an official ‘Got Brexit Done’ Conservatives magnet. And if you’re looking for a cuppa with a political statement, you can also get a limited edition ‘Got Brexit Done’ mug. The mug’s description online reads: “Were you part of the majority of people in the UK who voted to Get Brexit Done?

“Then buy a limited edition Got Brexit Done mug to celebrate our departure from the EU. “People like you who lent us your vote allowed us to make good on our promises, and deliver on the 2016 referendum. “So buy with pride to mark a new chapter in our country’s history, or buy as a gift to a friend – while stocks last!” There is also an official ‘VICTORY’ mug marking the Conservative’s landslide win in the 2019 general election.

And for the low price of £5, you can also buy a ‘Got Brexit Done’ lapel pin. All items are available for sale on the Conservative Party website. But if you’re hoping to get your Brexit items in time for Brexit Day, you may be disappointed. The Party have noted their ‘Got Brexit Done’ collection will begin on February 10, but you can still purchase items now.

