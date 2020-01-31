Brexit merchandise: How YOU can win a copy of the Brexit Deal signed by Boris Johnson

BREXIT is just around the corner, and the Conservatives are giving supporters the chance to own a special memento to mark this crucial time in British history.

The Conservative Party are offering supporters the chance to win a signed copy of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. But to make it extra special, the copy is signed by the Prime Minister himself.

How can YOU win a signed copy of the Brexit deal? To win a copy of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act signed by Boris Johnson, you can enter via the Conservative Party website. Each entry costs £5, but you can donate more than £5 in one go. As well as online, you can also enter via post or by phone.

You can also email [email protected] with your name and address, and request one entry free of charge. Entries opened on Thursday, January 30, and there can only be one winner. But if you want to stand a chance of grabbing the signed copy, you’ll have to be quick! The prize draw closes at, you guessed it, when Britain leaves the EU on Friday, January 31 at 11pm.

The lucky winner will then be picked at random from the eligible entries. The winner will be announced on Monday, February 3, and will be notified by email. The Party website states the prize will be mailed to the winner as soon as it is available, via recorded delivery. You must be 18-years-old or over to enter the draw, and isn’t open to anyone professionally connected with the prize draw, or the Conservative Party.

What other Brexit merchandise is available? If you’re looking to celebrate Brexit Day in style, the Conservative Party has launched a ‘Got Brexit Done’ range of merchandise on its website. The ‘Got Brexit Done’ tea towel features an image of a valiant Boris Johnson along with a Union Jack flag. Adorning the edges is the latin transcription of the UK’s departure date from the EU – “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”.

The product is billed to help you “celebrate Brexit in your kitchen”, and is “PROUDLY made in the UK”. In addition to the Brexit tea towel, the Conservatives are also selling an official ‘Got Brexit Done’ Conservatives magnet. And if you’re looking for a cuppa with a political statement, you can also get a limited edition ‘Got Brexit Done’ mug. There is also an official ‘VICTORY’ mug marking the Conservative’s landslide win in the 2019 general election.

How can YOU win a signed copy of the Brexit deal?

What other Brexit merchandise is available?