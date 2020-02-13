Brexit mistake: German minister admits EU in wrong – ‘Brexit will be success’

A GERMAN MINISTER has admitted Brussels may have been too quick to critics Brexit, admitting the UK’s departure from the bloc will be a “success”.

Lucia Puttrich, the Minister of Europe for German state Hesse, urged Britain to push on with negotiations in a statement. The politician, who is from chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party said Brexit could be a “success” for the UK. She said: “I think it is quite likely that Brexit will be a success for Great Britain.

“The EU is interested in an agreement with Great Britain. “But is is completely open whether the British want it too. “From their perspective, there is a lot to be said for a free trade area in Great Britain.” He believed the UK would be successful because of the influence of the English language across the globe, as well as the international orientation of the country.

The Hessian minister has significant involvement with Brexit because of the Frankfurt financial centre. Frankfurt is a mere stone’s throw away from Hesse, and as of 2016, 12% of the population of Hesse lived in the the city. Ms Puttrich added: “The British have always been very satisfied with their island location. “There are no direct neighbours and the security situation is also more relaxed.

“There is no other place in the EU like it, especially not in Eastern Europe.” Britain exited the European bloc on January 31 after three and a half years of negotiations. Political commentator Iain Dale has said the UK is in a “strong position” for negotiations with the European Union because the country is “absolutely crucial” to the economies of many EU states.

He said: “Let’s remember the EU sells us £90 billion a year more than we sell them. “That actually puts us in a strong position. “You look at the economies in all the Northern European states: Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Germany and France. “We are absolutely crucial to their economies.” Mr Johnson has recently set out his ideas of a trade deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister said there is “no need” for the UK to follow Brussels’ rules when laying out terms of a deal. He said: “We have often been told that we must choose between full access to the EU market, along with accepting its rules and courts on the Norway model, or an ambitious free trade agreement, which opens up markets and avoids the full panoply of EU regulation, on the example of Canada.