Brexit news: Are pharmacists worried about medicine shortages after Brexit?

The UK will be undergoing major changes following its exit from the European Union. But while much remains up for discussion, many are concerned about the potential for medicine shortages after Brexit.

Are pharmacists worried about medicine shortages after Brexit? The State of Pharmacy report published by Medicspot, which was supported by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), revealed pharmacists are concerned about the supply of medicines to the UK after Brexit. More than 100 pharmacists were surveyed across the country, and 84 percent of respondents believed Brexit would have an impact on their pharmacy. Of these respondents, 87 percent of pharmacists said they were concerned about the supply of medicine post-Brexit, while 42 percent considered stockpiling drugs in preparation for Britain’s exit.

Mark Lyonette, CEO of the NPA said: “Medicine prices, licensing of medicinal products, safety protocols and health sector workforce will all be impacted by the UK’s departure from the EU. “Timely supply of medicines is important to patient wellbeing, so maintaining a safe and effective medicine supply service continues to be our primary focus.” He added: “It is important that there continues to be an effective movement of medicines and medical devices across borders with the European Union. “To this end, we continue to be in close contact with Government and regulators about preparations for Brexit.”

Will there be a medicine shortage after Brexit? The Department of Health and Social Care told Express.co.uk medicines will be accessible “in the same way” they are now after Brexit. A spokesperson said: “Leaving the EU means we can build on the progress of commitments made to the British people, including boosting the NHS with the biggest cash injection in history through an extra £34 billion every year, and delivering 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more GP surgery appointments a year. “Patients will be able to access medicines in the same way they do now after we leave the EU on 31 January and enter the Transition Period.”

According to the NHS website, you do not need to stockpile medication in preparation for Brexit. The NHS state: “You do not need to take any special action to keep getting your medicines and medical products after Brexit. “The NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care and medical companies are prepared for Brexit. “Plans are in place to help ensure you keep getting your medicines and medical products.”

The NHS advises you “keep ordering your prescriptions in the usual way” and “take your medicines as normal”. Following Britain’s exit from the European Union on January 31, the UK will enter into a transition period. During this time, the current EU regulations on medicine will continue to apply to the UK. Over the course of this period, the UK will be negotiating a new trade agreement with the EU. The transition period is expected to come to an end in December 2020, although it is possible this date could need to be extended.

