Brexit news: How Britain could end up BACK in the EU – revealed

BREXIT took its most monumental leap forward last week as the EU passed Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement and the UK left the bloc, four years after the vote. However, experts believe the country will eventually rejoin, thanks to the younger generations.

Brexit took place last week, as the government and EU passed a Withdrawal Agreement in time to separate the country from the bloc on January 31. The event casts officials into a year-long process of negotiation, in which they draw up trade and policy agreements which will define the future UK-EU relationship.

By the end of 2020, the government hopes the UK will separate from the EU with a lucrative trade deal and clearly defined relationship. Boris Johnson and government officials insist what follows is a period of “opportunity”, whereby the UK should see continued growth and investment. However, there will still be groups of people mourning the country’s exit from the bloc. Among them are those who grew up under EU membership, younger generations experts believe may eventually lead the UK back into the bloc.

Professor Alex de Ruyter of Birmingham City University’s Centre for Brexit Studies told Express.co.uk “internationalised” young people would hope to re-enter the EU on the back of a “generational shift”. However, he added a future re-entry would mean the UK has to concede due to a “weaker position”. When asked if the country could one day rejoin, he said: “Yes, it could – and senior EU figures have expressed as much in extending such a welcome in future. “Demographically, younger people are more internationalised and pro-EU in their outlook so as we continue to see a generational shift over the next decade that a future UK Government might do this – especially if we end up with a trade agreement with the EU that keeps the UK closely tied to EU regulatory standards.”

“In that situation, why would you abide by the rules but have no say in how they are made if you could be a full member of the EU club, with full voting powers? “That said, the EU might try to make future membership conditional on joining the Euro, joining the Schengen common visa area and not granting any kind of budget rebate. “Given that the UK would then be applying from a weakened position, I could not see it extracting these kinds of concessions in future.” In the immediate aftermath of Brexit, European leaders have called for the UK to stay closely aligned with the EU’s laws rather than aim for full autonomy.

Emmanuel Macron told the European Commission it must tie the UK to EU rules forever as transition talks continue. According to the Daily Telegraph, France wants to toughen the EU’s negotiating mandate and have the UK agree to “dynamic alignment”. The process would mean the country stays closely aligned with the bloc when it comes to rules for tax, state aid, the environment and social standards. Britain would then have to change its rules to mirror Brussels’ as they shift.