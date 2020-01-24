Brexit news: Will there be a medicine shortage after Brexit? Could medication be affected?

MEDICINE shortages were touted as a possibility following Britain’s exit from the European Union. So now the Brexit deadline is rapidly approaching, will there be a medicine shortage?

The UK is due to leave the EU on January 31, and Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement has now completed all of its parliamentary stages. With a ‘no deal’ Brexit looking incredibly unlikely, Express.co.uk looks into what the medicine situation will be like post-Brexit.

Will there be a medicine shortage after Brexit? Operation Yellowhammer was the Government’s contingency plan for a ‘no deal’ Brexit. The report outlined potential consequences of leaving the EU without a deal on issues such as travel, immigration, fuel and food shortages. The report also addressed a potential medicine shortage.

Yellowhammer outlined how three-quarters of UK medicine comes from the EU, and that with increased delays at ferry ports, short shelf-life products may be impossible to stockpile in advance. But while the possibility of a no deal Brexit effectively outlawed by Parliament, and with Boris Johnson’s strong Conservative majority following the 2019 election, the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal has become more and more unlikely. So much in fact that according to Sky News, civil service chiefs who were working on Operation Yellowhammer were told to bring plans to a standstill two days before Christmas. Now the UK’s Brexit agreement has now received Royal Assent, which means it has been passed into law.

And under the terms of Mr Johnson’s deal, the UK will enter a transition period until December 2020. While involved in this transition period, certain aspects of the UK’s relationship with the EU will remain the same. This will be the case until Mr Johnson negotiates a free trade agreement with the EU. So under the current plans, there will not be a medicine shortage after Brexit.

Will I need to stockpile medication before Brexit? No particular medication is expected to be in short demand following Brexit. The NHS says you don’t need to take “any special action” to ensure you have access to medication post-Brexit. The NHS website states: “You do not need to take any special action to keep getting your medicines and medical products after Brexit. “The NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care and medical companies are prepared for Brexit.

“Plans are in place to help ensure you keep getting your medicines and medical products.” This means you should continue to order prescriptions in the usual way after Brexit and take your medication as usual. The Government also now has contracts with transport services. This will mean medicines will continue to be able to get to the UK via aeroplane courier services as well as on ferries.

