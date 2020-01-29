Brexit NHS costs: What will happen to NHS prices after Brexit?

BREXIT is just days away now, as the UK officially begins its transition out of the EU. So what could happen to the cost of the NHS after Brexit?

The UK will leave the EU on Friday, January 31, at 11pm GMT, officially beginning Brexit. This will trigger an 11-month transition period during which the UK and EU will negotiate their future relationship including trade deals and beyond.

What will happen to the cost of NHS? What becomes of the NHS will only really be known after the transition and negotiations. While the transition period is underway for 2020, the UK will essentially remain an EU member and nothing will change. But once the transition ends, the UK will be free to do trade deals with other countries as it wishes, and this is cause for concern among some in the NHS as it risks pushing up prices.

The Government has repeatedly insisted the NHS will never be part of any future trade agreements with countries like the United States. In a comment to Express.co.uk, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Leaving the EU means we can build on the progress of commitments made to the British people, including boosting the NHS with the biggest cash injection in history through an extra £34 billion every year, and delivering 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more GP surgery appointments a year. “The Government has been clear that when we are negotiating trade deals, the NHS will not be on the table. “The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table. The services the NHS provides will not be on the table. “In any negotiations on future trade agreements, we will never include any proposals that would put NHS finances at risk or reduce clinician and patient choice.”

But NHS staff and health campaigners fear the US government and its powerful pharmaceutical industry want the NHS to pay more for their drugs, which are much more expensive in the US. Currently, the UK can block American drugs not deemed “value for money” and allow cheaper alternatives to be prescribed to patients which save the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds a year. In the Queen’s Speech launching Boris Johnson’s plans after his landslide election victory, he made grand funding pledges on the NHS. Under the plans, the Government will enshrine in law a commitment to the health service’s funding, with an extra £33.9bn per year provided by 2023/24. The Prime Minister’s commitment on the NHS amounts to a 3.4 percent year-on-year increase in expenditure, a significant increase on what the NHS received during the five year Tory-Lib Dem coalition government as well as under his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May. But it is significantly lower than the six percent average annual increases seen under Labour leaders Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

And when adjusted for inflation, and factoring in the increased cost of equipment, medicines and staff pay, it could actually be worth £20.5bn by 2023 to 2024. The cost of medicines could spike if, after Brexit, the UK leaves the European Medicines Agency (EMA) arrangements and develops its own drug approval system. This could mean the UK loses its ‘tier 1’ status and no longer have priorate for new medicines. For example, in Switzerland and Canada, which have separate approval systems, medicines typically reach the market six months later than in the European Union.

Eventually, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will operate as a sovereign regulator outside the EMA, but with regulatory equivalence and working closely with the EMA and other international partners. There are already precedents for such arrangements, and the UK is likely to have this as a key part of the upcoming negotiations. However, whatever form Brexit takes it is likely to impact the supply and pricing of medicines and medical devices. Time will tell if this cost will fall on the taxpayer, or if costs of prescriptions or services increase.

