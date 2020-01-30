Brexit Party MEPs bang fists in rage as Ursula von der Leyen gives trade deal ‘condition’

BREXIT Party MEPs have reacted furiously during their last day in Brussels after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen stated there would be a “pre-condition” on any future trade agreements.

Several Brexit Party MEPs including leader Nigel Farage and Ann Widdecombe heckled the President of the European Commission after Ms von der Leyen stated British and EU companies would continue to operate on a “level playing field”. In her final speech before Britain exits the European Union, Ms von der Leyen said: “We also know we have to sort out how to deal with the UK as a third country.

“When it comes to trade we are considering a free trade agreement with zero tariffs and zero quotas this would be unique. “No other free trade agreement offers such an access to our single market. “But the pre-condition is that European and British businesses continue to compete on a level playing field, we will certainly not expose out companies to unfair competition.” Ms Von Der Leyen also insisted the passing of the withdrawal agreement is “only the first step” and said the aim is to “forge a close partnership” with the UK after Brexit.

She said: “The Withdrawal Agreement is only the first step. “From now on it’s about our new partnership with the United Kingdom. The negotiations are about to start. “And just to be very clear, I want the European Union and the United Kingdom to stay good friends and good partners. “The story is about old friends and new beginnings and we have a lot in common.”

In her closing remarks the EU chief took a final swipe at the UK by insisting any new arrangements would not have the same benefits of being a full-fledged member of the bloc. Ms Von der Leyen said: “No new partnership will bring back the benefits of being part of the same union but we have the duty to seek the best for the British and for the European people in a post-Brexit world. “To our British friends and many – perhaps not all – but many of our British MEPs here in the room, I want to use the words of the famous British poet George Eliot. “She said, ‘Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love’. “We will always love you and we will never be far, long live Europe.”

Mr Farage then delivered an impassioned speech and said the UK was “never coming back”. Mr Farage said: “This is it, the final chapter, the end of the road, a 47-year political experiment that the British frankly have never been very happy with.” The leading Brexiteer said the UK had shown it was “too big to bully” by sticking to the result of the Brexit referendum. Mr Farage said: “I want Brexit to start a debate across the rest of Europe.

“I’m hoping this begins the end of this project. It’s a bad project, it isn’t just undemocratic it’s anti-democratic.” Mr Farage added: “There is a historic battle going on now across the West – in Europe, America and elsewhere. “It is globalism against populism. And you may loathe populism, but I’ll tell you a funny thing – it’s becoming very popular. “And it has great benefits. No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied, no more Guy Verhofstadt.”



