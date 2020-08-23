Brexit POLL: Should the UK hold a referendum on whether to accept the final EU trade deal?

BREXIT talks with the EU remain deadlocked despite months of talks with a number of tough decisions facing the UK’s Brexit negotiators – as well as Britons themselves. And with the UK potentially having to compromise on some key red lines, do you think the UK should hold a referendum on whether to accept the final deal?

David Frost, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, travelled to Brussels this week for the seventh round of post-Brexit trade talks with the EU. But after three days of talks, the two sides failed to break the deadlock as Boris Johnson refuses to waiver on the UK’s red lines. In one of a number of questions to Express.co.uk readers, we are asking which red lines you think Boris Johnson should compromise on to ensure a deal is reached by October?

Britain has vowed to stand firm on its red lines, which include greater sovereignty over UK fishing waters, ending free movement, and rejecting the EU’s demands for a level playing field and to continue under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). But the EU is furious with the UK team for refusing to compromise on its demands. Speaking on Friday, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the deal remains out of reach because of disagreements over access to Britain’s fishing grounds and the so-called “level-playing field”. The EU chief said: “We have very little time left to conclude the negotiations to ensure an agreement can enter into effect on January 1, 2021 – in four months and 10 days.

“We still have a few months left to find an agreement to find agreement on all issues under discussion to consolidate the text.” Mr Barnier accused the British of refusing to “move forward on issues of fundamental importance for the European Union despite the flexibility which we have shown over recent months”. As a result, Express.co.uk is asking its readers what red line you would prefer Britain compromises on, if any. Brussels has been accused of imposing strict trade demands on the UK, in a bid to dissuade other member states from quitting in the future.

But if another country does decide to leave the EU, do you think they would sign up to the trade demands placed on UK by Brussels? Or are the conditions being put forward too tough for any other states to entertain? The next round of Brexit trade talks will resume in London on the week commencing September 7. The two sides have just weeks to agree a deal, as both the UK and EU need its respective Parliament to ratify an agreement in October, to ensure they can implement the changes from the start of 2021. Mr Johnson is determined a deal will be struck by his deadline of the end of September, but what do you think – will the the UK secure a deal with the EU next month?

Moreover, if the UK does agree a deal in time do you think British voters should have a say on its contents, in a final Brexit referendum? The EU transition period will formally end on December 31, the final hurdle in Britain’s bid to quit the bloc. From 2021, the UK will be a sovereign nation unshackled from EU rules and regulations, more than four years after the landmark Brexit referendum. As Britain prepares for this historic moment, Express.co.uk wants to know who you think has done the most to secure Britain’s independence from the EU?

Do you think David Cameron played an instrumental role for granting the 2016 vote, or Nigel Farage for spending years campaigning for the referendum to be hold. Or do you consider Boris Johnson to have made the most gains in ensuring the UK quits the bloc, or David Frost for his crucial role in the current negotiations. Alternatively, has the EU done the most to turn British voters away from the bloc? As the UK severs all ties with the EU, Britain will no longer be part of the Schengen zone, which allows members to travel between European countries without a visa.