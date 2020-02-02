Brexit POLL: Who is responsible for Brexit division in Britain? VOTE HERE

BORIS JOHNSON marked Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union last night with a speech to the nation, where he called for unity and vowed to bring the country back together. But who do you think is responsible for causing the division in the first place? THIS POLL IS NOW CLOSED.

Britons across the country rejoiced as Britain formally left the European Union last night. Boris Johnson gave a speech to mark the historic moment where he vowed to “bring this country together” after nearly four years of heated political debate. He acknowledged that not everyone would be celebrating Brexit but urged Britons to come together.

The Prime Minister’s speech, that was pre-recorded and released on his Facebook page at 10 o’clock last night, said today would mark a new beginning for Brexit. He said: “Tonight we are leaving the European Union. For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come. “And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.” He added: “The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.”

Mr Johnson then used the speech to reiterate his position to eradicate the UK’s north-south divide. He said: “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in. “This is the moment when we really begin to unite and level up… “We will spread hope and opportunity to every part of the UK.”

It comes as a twitter row erupted after Remainers branded Leave voters “thick” for choosing to leave the European Union. Thousands mocked Brexit voters for their “embarrassing” Brexit day celebrations, prompting the hashtag ‘thick’ to begin trending on Twitter. The hashtag, that has been used over 20,000 times today alone, first emerged after videos of Brexiteers circulated on social media. The clips were then heavily mocked, as people criticised the comments they made in favour of Brexit.

One woman was heavily mocked for mistakenly saying “our courts will have the right to say what goes on – instead of Germany”, when the European Court of Justice is based in Luxembourg. But the trending hashtag soon spiralled into a barrage of ugly insults aimed at Leave Voters. One person wrote: “People partying last night like it’s 1776 and you just freed yourselves from an Imperialistic nation bent on controlling every aspect of your lives through taxation and unjust laws. #thick” Another person said: “These kinda people shouldn’t be anywhere near a pen , especially when it comes to voting #thick.”