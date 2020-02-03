Brexit reaction: Remainers go into meltdown online after the UK leaves the EU

THE UK has left the European Union after 47 years of membership – and it’s sent some Remainers into complete meltdown on Twitter.

In the 2016 referendum, the British public voted to leave the EU. But that didn’t stop some Remainers dragging their heels until the bitter end. This is despite the General Election – where the Tory Party won by a landslide – strongly reaffirming that the nation wanted to split from Brussels.

And on social media on Friday, after the Brexit countdown, some Remainers were quick to share their disdain for the UK’s EU exit. One wrote: “What a sad day…” Another said: “I feel physically sick.” One appeared to be annoyed at the celebrations by millions of British citizens tonight.

He commented: “The absolute state of these celebrations.” Another went on a rant following the passing of the countdown. He said: “When Brexit supporters tell you we’ve left the EU and nothing has changed, just tell them to f**k off! “Nothing has changed because we’re now in the 11 month transition period.

“The sh*t will hit the fan next year!” However many others celebrated both in Parliament Square and on social media. Many have been congratulating each other and tweeting “Happy Brexit Day!” This has been met with some backlash, though.

At the Parliament Square Brexit rally a man appeared to try and gatecrash the stage. He was escorted away after being restrained by security, according to the BBC. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gave a jubilant speech following the UK’s withdrawal.

He stressed that he never wants the UK to have to “take orders” from the EU again. He commented: “This marks the moment of no return. “Once we have left, we are never going back.”