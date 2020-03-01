Brexit revelation: Industry leader reveals why Brussels will BACK DOWN to Boris’s demands

BRUSSELS will back down to the UK’s trade demands due to the lucrative trade opportunities in one particular sector, an industry expert has revealed.

The UK and EU will begin negotiations next week as the two sides look to thrash out a future trade agreement. One of the big factors within the trade agreement will be the regulations and potential tariffs on imports and exports travelling between the customs union and the UK.

Before the talks have even begun, the EU has demanded the UK sign up to a level playing field on trade and food standards. In response, the UK has insisted on the implementation of zero-tariff trade on certain goods sold to the EU. One of those areas which will be in question will be meat exports and imports between the two. Talking to Express.co.uk, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, Nick Allen insisted the EU would eventually accept a zero-tariff agreement on British meat due to the vast amount of “two-way trade”.

He added: “It think they will back down because there’s a lot of two-way trade between us. “I think quite frankly, we should sack the politicians if they can’t come up with a zero-tariff agreement. “I’d be in disbelief if they fail to come to an agreement to that.” Last February, in a report put forward by the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), statistics showed the three biggest importers of British beef were Ireland (32 percent), Netherlands (23 percent) and France (eight percent) between 2013-2017.

In the same period, the EU accounted for 89 percent of all of Britain’s lamb meat, with Germany and France being the main importers. Ahead of negotiations, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier has claimed a zero-tariff free trade agreement is possible but only if the UK allows certain trade-offs. In order to get that, the UK must not only agree a level playing field but must also allow foreign vessels continued access to British waters. He said this week: “Our free trade agreement must include an agreement on fisheries.

“This agreement should provide for continued, reciprocal access to markets and to waters with stable quota shares.” He also added, however, that despite the “exceptional offer” from Brussels, it would be conditional on competition being “open and fair”. The demand for “fair” competition comes amid fears the UK could become a low-regulated and low tax country similar to that of Singapore. Despite the “uncertain” situation for the industry at the moment, Mr Allen admitted he was still “excited” by the potential for the UK to write its own laws on agriculture.

He said: “I’m excited about the that the first time we have the chance to write our own agricultural policy. “The Common Agricultural Policy has been such a mess. “We have a chance to do what works for this country and that could be quite exciting.