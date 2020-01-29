Brexit row: Iain Duncan Smith rejects Leo Varadkar’s ‘small country’ taunt at UK

TORY Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith has poured scorn on Leo Varadkar’s claims that Britain was just a “small country” outside the European Union.

The former Conservative leader led a furious backlash against the Irish prime minister who also boasted Brussels would have the “upper hand” when post-Brexit trade talks get underway after Britain formally leaves the bloc on Friday.

Speaking in Dublin about the trade talks, Mr Varadkar told the BBC: “I don’t think the UK has yet come to terms with the fact it’s now a small country. “I think the reality of the situation is that the European Union is a union of 27 member states. The UK is only one country. “And we have a population and a market of 450 million people. “The UK, it’s about 60 million. So if these were two teams up against each other playing football, who do you think has the stronger team?”

But Mr Duncan Smith was quick to hit back at the Taoiseach’s comments. He said: “The UK has the equivalent GDP of 18 of the EU’s smallest 27 countries; is the biggest export destination for the EU; the fifth largest export destination in the world; has the third most potent defence forces in the world. “Small? Not really. The EU will be much smaller without the UK and our money.”

Mr Varadkar also warned Brussels would seek major concessions on fishing rights in exchange for the UK’s financial services industry to have better access to the European single market. The Vote Leave campaign vowed Britain would be able to have control of who fishes in UK territorial waters upon leaving the EU and the common fisheries policy (CFP). At present, the CFP dictates how much British fishermen can catch and where, and fishermen have often complained they do not get a fair share of what is caught in UK waters.

The Taoiseach said: “What happens in these things is trade-offs. “You may have to make concessions in areas like fishing in order to get concessions from us in areas like financial services.” Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We are going to be taking control of our fishing waters. We have been clear on that. “The EU should be in no doubt about our determination on that issue.”

Britain ceases to be a member of the EU after 11pm on Friday and the Government’s Brexit department will be abolished at the same time. A new taskforce will lead the UK’s trade negotiations rather than the Department for Exiting the European Union (Dexeu). The Taskforce Europe Team within Number 10 will be headed by Mr Johnson’s chief Europe adviser, David Frost, and will report directly to the Prime Minister. Number 10 said Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay would cease to be a Cabinet minister after the Dexeu is disbanded at the end of the month.

