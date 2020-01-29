Brexit rules for EU citizens: Will you have to pay to use the NHS after Brexit?

THE UK will leave the EU on Friday at 11pm GMT, officially severing ties with the bloc. So will EU citizens still have access to the NHS, or need to pay for it?

From Friday, January 31 at 11pm GMT, the United Kingdom formally ceases its membership of the European Union, more than three years after the country voted for Brexit. From this date, a transition period will be triggered for the rest of 2020, as longer-term trade and immigration arrangements are worked out.

So will you have to pay to use the NHS? While the transition period is underway for 2020, all existing provisions will remain exactly the same as they are now. The UK will, for all intents and purposes, still be a member state, though it won’t have any representatives in EU institutions. All reciprocal rights for EU and UK citizens will remain as they are, so you can check the list below of what exactly EU citizens are entitled to in the UK.

After the transition period, this could all change, depending on the outcome of negotiations. Both the EU and UK have agreed their intention is to allow reciprocal healthcare rights for citizens, but we won’t know how robust these promises are until negotiations get underway. Advice from the NHS states: “If you are an EU citizen living lawfully in the UK on the day the UK leaves the EU, you will be able to use the NHS, as you can now, after that date.” For citizens from Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, the UK has agreed Citizens’ Rights Agreements which are intended to cover citizens whether a deal is achieved or not.

The NHS said: “If there is a no-deal Brexit, the UK government will aim to agree ‘reciprocal healthcare arrangements’ either via an EU-wide approach or with the individual countries. “This would mean that existing healthcare arrangements would continue, with the relevant country continuing to pay healthcare costs for their current or former residents living in, working in or visiting the UK.” A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care told Express.co.uk: “The Government has been clear that when we are negotiating trade deals, the NHS will not be on the table. The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table. “The services the NHS provides will not be on the table. In any negotiations on future trade agreements we will never include any proposals that would put NHS finances at risk or reduce clinician and patient choice.”

What NHS services are EU citizens entitled to? To get free NHS healthcare in England you need to be “ordinarily resident” in the UK. This means you must be living in the UK on a lawful and properly settled basis for the time being, and able to provide evidence of this. If you are not ordinarily resident in the UK, you will be an overseas visitor and may be charged for NHS services. In this case, the NHS “strongly recommends that you take out sufficient health insurance to cover your time in the UK”.

According to the current law, the following services are free of charge from the NHS irrespective of your country of normal residence, as long as you haven’t travelled to the UK specifically to seek out treatment: Accident and emergency services, including all A&E services provided at an NHS hospital, for example, those provided at an A&E department, walk-in centre, minor injuries unit or urgent care centre. This does not include those emergency services provided after being admitted as an inpatient, or at a follow-up outpatient appointment, for which charges must be levied unless the overseas visitor is exempt from charge in their own right.

Services provided for the diagnosis and treatment of a number of communicable diseases, including HIV, TB and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) – see here for full list.

Services provided for the diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

Family planning services (does not include the termination of pregnancy or infertility treatment)

Services for the treatment of a physical or mental condition caused by torture, female genital mutilation, domestic violence, or sexual violence.

Palliative care services provided by a registered palliative care charity or a community interest company.

Services that are provided as part of the NHS111 telephone advice line.

