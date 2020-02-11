Brexit shock: Trade deal could be vetoed by ANY EU state – Boris sent warning

BORIS JOHNSON’S Brexit trade deal could well be scuppered thanks to a piece of EU legislation.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier set out Brussels’ negotiating objectives this week. Within those objectives, Mr Barnier said the EU is willing to sign up to an extensive and ambitious trade deal with the UK.

The deal, however, could be set for a snag after Mr Barnier declared within the objectives that the future agreement must uphold the “partnership should uphold the precautionary principle in the Union as set out in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union”. According to Politico, the reference to the treaty means all members of the European Parliament must come to a unanimous agreement. This, therefore, allows a member state to veto the direction to which talks are proceeding to “force Barnier into keeping every country’s interests in mind during the upcoming negotiations”. Despite Britons celebrating Brexit Day last week, Mr Barnier also warned negotiations over a trade deal could go on past 2020 on Monday.

During his speech on Monday, Mr Barnier insisted “outstanding issues” to the deal will need to be agreed past this year. A delay to the Brexit deal would be a huge blow to Mr Johnson who has stuck to his promise negotiations will be concluded within the year. The EU is currently hammering out its negotiating mandate which the Express understands will be something to similar to that of Brussels’ trading agreement with the Ukraine. Brussels wants to “avoid a proliferation of bilateral agreements and the shortcomings which characterise the EU’s relationship with Switzerland”.

The EU and Switzerland are currently governed by 120 individual agreements covering multiple areas. The EU and Ukraine signed the “Association Agreement” in 2014, which if done so with the UK, would allow Mr Barnier to expedite talks. Going forward, Brussels is looking to secure an overarching deal which ties in multiple sectors and falls into their demands of a “level playing field”. The idea of a “level playing field” has been persistently repeated by EU officials.

The term represents a requirement for common rules and standards to prevent a country from undercutting its rivals. Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs, Simon Coveney said: “There won’t be a trade deal if there isn’t a level playing field, one that is robust and credible. “Standards will have to be maintained in regards to environmental standards, or workers’ rights and so on. “That is only half of the challenge, the other half is around fair competition.

“If the UK is trying to derive a competitive advantage for its own companies in order to trade into the EU – if that’s the objective there will be no trade deal.” EU officials have already declared UK fishing waters must remain open to European vessels. They have also expressed concern over the UK dropping tax rates in order to attract greater trade from abroad.