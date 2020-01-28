Brexit: The FIVE big decisions Boris Johnson will face in coming weeks

THE BREXIT COUNTDOWN will officially be over once the clock strikes 11pm on Friday, January 31. But the process is far from simple after that time, so what big decisions does Boris Johnson have to make in the coming weeks?

After nearly four years, Britain is finally due to exit the European Union this week. The UK will leave the EU on Friday and will enter a transition period which will conclude at the end of 2020. The current rules for trade, travel, and business for the UK and EU will continue to apply during the transition period. But what are the five biggest decisions Boris Johnson will face in the coming weeks?

On December 12, Boris Johnson won a landmark victory for his party by gaining a majority and effectively paving the way to deliver his promise of ensuring the UK left the EU on January 31. Now with an 80-strong majority, Mr Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill has been approved by the House of Commons, House of Lords and the Queen. When the UK formally leaves on Friday, there will be a transition period which is due to conclude at the end of 2020, whereby the UK and EU will negotiate terms for its EU departure, deciding what the future relationship will look like between the two entities. The coming weeks and months will require decisive action from the PM and his cabinet but what are some of the key decisions he will have to make?

EU negotiations Mr Johnson based his entire election campaign on the premise of “getting Brexit done”, enabling the country to move on and focus on other important factors which have been sidelined due to Brexit, such as the state of the NHS. While officially, the UK will leave the EU on Friday, January 31, the UK is required to negotiate a trade deal with the bloc. The PM has said he is prepared to begin talks the day after Brexit, but he has also sworn to be strict about a deadline for these negotiations to ensure the UK does not extend the transition period. Mr Johnson has insisted he can get a deal done in 11 months but other parties involved, such as the EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier and Irish PM Leo Varadkar, have cast doubt on that timeline. Mr Johnson will need to decide about how aligned to keep the UK with the EU and what his exact game plan for the negotiations is, especially given his determination to ensure the tight deadline is met.

The cabinet When Mr Johnson won a Conservative Party majority in December, speculation about a big reshuffle in February arose. His initial appointments from July 2019 were focused on delivering Brexit and rewarding Brexit backers. However, once the country has left the EU, it is likely the PM will have new priorities for some of the key cabinet roles. It is possible several ministers will lose key roles across the UK cabinet, for instance, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will be out of a job, or at least his current role because his department is being shut down. The other potential appointments and changes are a matter for speculation and remain to be seen in February once the PM has decided what he sees for the future of his cabinet.

Huawei Another one of Mr Johnson’s key election pledges was to increase connectivity across the country. The creation of a national 5G network could help to keep that promise and the Chinese company Huawei is the leader in this field. While this technology is accepted as the leader in this area, there are fears about allowing a country with such strong links to the Chinese government to build such a crucial infrastructure in the UK. The US, in particular, has been a strong opponent to Huawei having such a key role in creating the kit for a 5G network calling it “madness” to use the firm’s technology. However, Huawei has denied posing any threat to security and suggested worries were about frustrating its progress in the sector, rather than anything more sinister. Last year a decision was due but it has been delayed, which has prompted anger from UK mobile companies who are enthusiastic about these developments. The Government is expected to make its final decision on Tuesday, with Mr Johnson hinting that there would be the use of some of the technology firm’s equipment.

The HS2 network Mr Johnson has also promised to improved physical infrastructure across Britain and one of the key means of transportation to enable this is the High-Speed Rail 2 network. The HS2 network would see a line being built between London and Birmingham before a second phase is built from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds. However, the project has incurred backlash over the cost, which could cost in excess of £100 billion according to a Government review. Additionally, opponents have said a need for stronger rail links from east to west in the north of England should take precedence, as the current plans could simply widen the north/south divide rather than help rebalance the economy between the two. The Government has commissioned a review of HS2 since Mr Johnson moved into 10 Downing Street, but now there is an increasing need to make a final decision on the project. This final call on whether to continue with the project or not is expected in February.

Northern Rail The HS2 network is not the only network which will be a high priority. Northern Rail passengers have faced chaos since May 2018 when a new timetable was introduced. This week a decision is expected from the Government on whether the firm will lose its franchise over “unacceptable delays” or not. The company in charge, Arriva Rail North, has come under heavy criticism for its performance in recent years and Mr Johnson has said the Government is developing “contingency plans: for a replacement. The transport secretary, however, said he was evaluating a proposal from the train operator on options for continuing. A final call on the controversial issue will have to be made soon.

