Brexit to UNLEASH BRITAIN: Boris says UK on brink of becoming land of ‘opportunity’

BORIS JOHNSON last night declared that Britain is on the brink of “a moment of hope and opportunity” as he prepares for fast-track talks to secure a trade deal with the EU.

Ahead of Brexit Day tomorrow, the Prime Minister insisted he was confident of completing a deal “unlike any agreement that has ever been done before” in just 10 months. His ambitious plan was boosted by signals from Brussels that the EU wants to rapidly conclude the negotiations and offer the UK a loose “association agreement”. Looking forward to the country’s formal departure from the bloc tomorrow, Mr Johnson said: “It is a great moment for our country, it is a moment of hope and opportunity but it’s also a moment for us to come together in a spirit of confidence.”

In other key developments in the final Brexit countdown yesterday, MEPs approved the UK’s EU Withdrawal Agreement before bidding farewell to its departing British contingent with a chorus of “Auld Lang Syne” amid emotional scenes in Brussels And Britain’s ambassador to the EU handed documents formalising the departure from the bloc to a senior EU official. At the EU’s Brussels HQ, Sir Tim Barrow delivered the legal paperwork in a dark blue leather file embossed with the emblem of the UK Government. Mr Johnson spoke of his hopes for the looming EU trade negotiations in an online question-and-answer session on Facebook last night. Responding to an enquiry about how he could deliver a deal in 10 months when the average free trade agreement takes seven years, he said: “This is unlike any agreement that has ever been done before. This is a moment when we are leaving the EU in a state of perfect harmony, equivalence, identity between our regulations, our tariffs, our system and the EU. “So I am very confident we will get it done in the time we have.”

And looking forward to tomorrow’s Brexit festivities, the Prime Minister added: “In common with everybody else, I will be making a dignified exit from the EU and I will be celebrating in a way that is respectful of the scale of the event, does justice to the astonishing feat that Britain has accomplished but also is mindful of everybody’s feelings.” He spoke out after EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier told diplomats from the 27 nations remaining in the bloc after Brexit that the European Commission plans to offer the UK an “association agreement” based on Ukraine’s trading relationship with Brussels. A leaked briefing note from the meeting suggested he hopes to accelerate the negotiations by scrapping a series of votes by member state national parliaments to ratify the deal. He is understood to want talks to run on issues including fisheries, security and defence to run in parallel to further speed up the process. An EU source said: “It’s a lot to do in 11 months. It’s about getting the fundamentals right, that makes it much easier to be able to start stacking state-of-the-art existing agreements.” Mr Barnier confirmed talks will formally begin on March 3 to allow both sides to finalise their negotiation offers next month. He told the European Parliament yesterday: “In this new beginning I would really and sincerely like to wish the UK well.” Mr Johnson is expected to set out broad details of his negotiation aims next week.

In emotional scenes in the parliament in Brussels yesterday, MEPs said goodbye to the UK’s 73-strong contingent. Many anti-Brexit MEPs were in tears during the session. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party MEPs celebrated by flouting a ban on waving national flags in the assembly, drawing a rebuke from the chair. In his final speech in the parliament, Mr Farage said the UK was “never coming back”. He said: “This is it, the final chapter, the end of the road, a 47-year political experiment that the British frankly have never been very happy with.” He added: “I’m hoping this begins the end of this project. It’s a bad project, it isn’t just undemocratic, it’s anti-democratic.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the UK: “We will always love you.” She quoted the poet George Eliot, saying: “Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love.” The European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said Britain’s departure was a “sad” moment for the EU. “It is sad to see a country leaving that twice liberated us, has twice given its blood to liberate Europe,” he said.