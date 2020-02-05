Brexit trade deal: What is the Australia style trade deal – could Britain get the same?

BREXIT is now done and Boris Johnson has begun the process of negotiating a trade deal with the European Union. What is the Australia style trade deal and could Britain get the same deal?

The EU and the UK both announced their negotiating priorities at separate press conferences on Monday, the timing of which was entirely coincidental. Boris Johnson wants the best deal for the UK, and that could come in the form of an Australian type agreement.

What is the Australia style trade deal – and could Britain get the same? In a speech in Greenwich on Monday, Boris Johnson laid out his stance on upcoming negotiations with the EU. After Brexit Day on January 31, the UK entered a transition period. This phase expires on December 31 and gives the UK 11 months to negotiate its future relationship with the bloc on all things from trade, to immigration, travel arrangements and EU regulations.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, wants “zero tariffs and zero quotas on all goods entering the single market”. The offer has been described as “exceptional” for the UK by the EU. But the bloc wants a long-term “level playing field” for its members. Mr Barnier also said any free-trade agreement would have to include a deal on fisheries, a point of contention for the UK and Mr Johnson.

In his speech on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “We have made our choice: we want a comprehensive free trade agreement, similar to Canada’s. “But in the very unlikely event that we do not succeed, then our trade will have to be based on our existing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU. “The choice is emphatically not “deal or no-deal”. We have a deal – we’ve done it and yes it did turn out as I prophesized to be oven-ready. “The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s – or more like Australia’s. “And I have no doubt that in either case, the UK will prosper.”

There is no formal trade agreement (FTA) between Australia and the EU, but they do have a mutual recognition agreement. What this means is both parties have agreed to reduce “technical barriers to trade” to make importing and exporting between the two easier, but there are tariffs in place. For financial services, Australia and the EU agree to exchange information, and have also consented to simplify procedures in respect of customs. But this FTA between the EU and Australia is not a free trade agreement like the one Mr Johnson spoke of in his speech.

There are no tariffs on all trade between the 27 members of the EU and the UK. The EU and Australia trade under World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms so if the UK adopted this model, tariffs would be introduced. Prices would rise in shops if the tariff-free trade is replaced. According to The Times, this would see a 30 percent increase on cheese, milk and some meat, and a 10 percent increase on costs on cars.

Any trade deal would also involve the exchange of services and data. As an EU member state, the UK enjoyed preferential access to markets and the sharing of data was easier; both of these would become more difficult under an Australian style agreement. A trade deal similar to Australia’s, given it adds tariffs, is not the Canada style deal Mr Johnson prefers. The Prime Minister’s willingness to adopt an Australian approach could be a negotiation tactic similar to the one seen prior to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill being signed, in which he threatened to take the UK out of the EU with no-deal if the bloc didn’t agree to his terms.