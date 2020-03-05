Brexit trade talks begin on sour note as UK vows to uphold key election duty

BRITAIN has vowed to uphold its Conservative election manifesto as the UK and EU officially began the first day of post-Brexit trade talks

An army of 100 negotiators on each side prepared for battle over issues such as tariffs, regulations and fishing rights. Ahead of the first round of talks, French minister Amelie de Montchalin warned the negotiations could turn into a “nasty battle” as the EU puts a premium on adequate access to fishing waters for European boats. However, European advisor David Frost has vowed to deliver on the conservative election manifesto.

The European Union has been insisting the UK must sign up to common standards in order to be given preferential trading conditions. On Sunday night, Britain’s envoy, Brexiteer David Frost, gathered his team as they prepared for the talks. Frost told them they had a duty to deliver on the Conservative election manifesto. He warned the team of their duty to deliver on the manifesto with no regulatory alignment between Britain and the EU after the Brexit transition period expires on 31 December.

A spokesman for the UK Government warned the UK are looking for a free trade agreement which “fully respects the UK’s political and regulatory autonomy.” The spokesman said: “The UK negotiating team led by David Frost began the first round of UK-EU FTA negotiations today in a two hour meeting with Michel Barnier and Commission officials. The UK will engage constructively to reach a free-trade agreement which fully respects the UK’s political and regulatory autonomy.” Today negotiators will break into nine working groups to cover the various areas of the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

This includes trade in goods, transport, energy, fisheries and security policy. They will then close the first round of talks with another group meeting on Thursday. Every three weeks David Frost will be meeting with Michel Barnier in a bid to hammer out a final deal. As of now British negotiators are standing strong on the belief that the UK cannot be subject to follow EU rulings.

Furthermore, representatives have warned there can be “no role” for the European court of Justice in the UK. This comes after BBC host Andrew Marr asked French minister Amelie de Montchalin whether a trade deal could fall through because of disagreements on fisheries. Ms de Monchalin replied: “Yes. We said there are four topics linked in the negotiations. What I want to say on fishing and all the topics – all we played with is emotion, with drama, with passion, with symbols. “And we know how to make it a very nasty battle, both sides, where politicians in the UK and in France are put in a very difficult situation. In the end, we will both lose.”

Warning of the dangers of a confrontation on fisheries, Ms de Montchalin issued a veiled threat to UK fishermen, suggesting France could ban the sale of British fish in the EU if access to UK fishing waters is denied. She said: “We are interdependent. “We can choose a route where we have a lose-lose situation. No access for fishermen to waters. And then, no access for fish of UK fishermen to European soil. “I am not sure this is a rational way to go.”