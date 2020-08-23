Brexit trade talks: Where do we stand on UK-EU trade talks?

BREXIT TALKS resumed for the seventh round on Wednesday, as Brussels and the UK work to reach a post-Brexit deal on all elements of future relations. So where do we stand on UK-EU trade talks now?

Brexit talks resumed for a seventh time on Wednesday, with all aspects of the UK’s future relationship with the European Union up for discussion. The UK is currently in a transition period which lasts until the end of this year, and a deal will need to be agreed within weeks to ensure it can be ratified by then.

The transition period ends on December 31, 2020, and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal would need to be decided by October at the latest for it to be ratified by the end of the year. This week’s talks are the last scheduled negotiating round before autumn, with both sides saying talks would continue in September. British chief negotiator David Frost and Mr Barnier dined together on Tuesday ahead of the talks. Discussions so far have hit sticking points, and neither side seem to want to budge.

Where do we stand on UK-EU trade talks? Clear red lines have been drawn by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on issues such as fishing rights in British waters and ensuring state aid preserves fair competition. Fishing rights is one big sticking point for both sides, and neither seem ready to compromise. However not much was expected from this round of discussions, with September’s talks the ones which will be watched closely according to officials.

An EU diplomat said: “The state aid part of the level playing field and fisheries remain the main hurdles. “If this moves, everything else will fall into place.” “This round should not bring major breakthroughs: eyes are on the last one in September.” The UK has ruled out any chance of extending the December deadline and if the two sides cannot strike a deal, trade between Britain and the EU will be on World Trade Organization terms.

This would include tariffs and quotas and complicated for businesses. Mr Barnier last month said the “level playing field” was the biggest remaining hurdle, but also listed energy and transport cooperation, as well as rules on marking the origin of products. One EU official, who is closely involved in the post-Brexit trade talks, told Politico: “The UK desperately needs this deal. “If the clock is ticking, reality will start to sink in in London.

“The UK might not always have behaved rationally in its negotiations with Brussels, but surely the pandemic and the lack of trade alternatives must lead to some reason in London.” However, a UK official rebuffed the statement, saying it is “a bit of a stretch” to say Britain will rush through a deal with Brussels because other trade negotiations have stalled. Eurasia Group analyst Mujtaba Rahman said an eventual trade-off on state aid and fishing rights was “possible and remains likely, but will take time”. Mr Rahman said a messy “no deal” with the potential for delays at the border and food shortages would be a major risk for Mr Johnson’s troubled government.

This means the pressure to agree a last-minute compromise would grow. However, ahead of this week’s talks, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said UK negotiators would “continue to plug the gaps”. Mr Frost also remains confident a deal will be reached by the end of next month. He wrote on Twitter: “Our assessment is that agreement can be reached in September and we will work to achieve this if we can.”

