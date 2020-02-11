Brexit trade talks will go ‘down to the wire’ with chance of a no deal predicts economist

BREXIT trade talks with the EU could prove very difficult for Boris Johnson as one economist has argued there is still a chance of a no deal Brexit as talks will go “down to the wire”.

Boris Johnson will push forward with Brexit and attempt to hash out a trade agreement with the EU before the end of 2020. Senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics Jacob Kirkegaard explained the chance of a no deal Brexit could be as high as 25 percent. He added, Boris Johnson would play a key role in whether a no deal Brexit happens as the Prime Minister will have to choose whether he listens to the EU demands.

Mr Kirkegaard said: “It is the nature of these types of agreements that they kind of have to go down to the wire. “This is because no one can be seen to be getting off too lightly. “There is a risk that there is no deal. “But I continue to believe that it is relatively low, maybe in the 20 to 25 percent probability.

“I think in the end Boris Johnson has a choice to make too. “He keeps saying that he is not going to lower the standards that the EU want to lock-in. “If that is the case, if that is the choice between having it in a treaty after all or having a no-deal Brexit, Boris is going to have to choose. “This is because the EU has been very clear and consistent all along.

“If Boris does not sign up to a level playing field and fair competition there is not going to be a deal.” The CNBC host then questioned whether there had yet been any word on the style of deal Britain and the EU would like to have. Mr KirkeGaar: “This is sort of the first skirmish of these negotiations.

