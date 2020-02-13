Brexit win! EU will ‘not play games anymore’ with UK in Brexit trade talks, claims Tory MP

BREXIT trade deal talks are likely to be achieved by the December 31 deadline because the EU will no longer “play games” with the UK as they did before, claims Tory MP Cherilyn Mackrory.

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union on January 31, the country has entered into an 11-month transition period in which the two parties will negotiate a free trade agreement. Although many critics doubt the viability of achieving this before December 31, others, including new Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, Cherilyn Mackrory, have backed Boris Johnson. She told Express.co.uk that she was “positive” a trade deal could be reached by the end of the year because the EU will “not play games anymore” in the Brexit process.

Mrs Mackrory said: “I think there’s a willingness on all sides which is very important. “Everybody said he couldn’t get the withdrawal agreement changed and he did. “So we’re all putting our faith in him, he’s worked miracles so far. “There is no reason to say that this won’t happen. I’m very positive that it will happen.”

She continued: “I think the European Union are quite sensible. They’re not going to play games anymore. “Certainly, the Government doesn’t want that deadline to be missed. “So there is a willingness on all sides to get this done. “What we need to remember is that we’re working from a place where we already have free trade agreements.”

The Tory MP added: “We’re working on the bits we need to diverge and take away. “We’re not starting from scratch and working out what needs to be brought together. “So it will be a much much easier project than say something that was started in Canada where there was no connection coming towards the European Union.”