Brexiteer Peter Bone savages ‘bias’ and ‘institutionally Remain’ BBC in scathing rant

PETER BONE unleashed a scathing attack on the BBC for being an “institutionally Remain” state broadcaster during an interview on LBC.

The former Conservative MP argued that the BBC is “biased” and that this was clearly shown by their selection of panels for Question Time in the run-up to Brexit. LBC host Iain Dale agreed that the Question Time panels were “towards Remain” but disagreed that the broadcaster is biased. Mr Dale argued that Remainers would feel the BBC was pro-Leave.

Mr Bone said: “They are biased Iain.” Mr Dale replied: “That is a matter of opinion, isn’t it?” Mr Bone said: “They were institutionally for Remain and they don’t know it.” The LBC host responded: “See Remainers think the exact opposite.”

Mr Bone said: “Just take my one example of Question Time.” Iain Dale hit back: “Well you can’t have one example, you have to look at it over time.” Mr Bone said: “In my humble opinion they are biased but why not have a commission to see if they are impartial?” The LBC host replied: “Let’s not go on about Question Time but I will agree with you that the panels were towards Remain over the past couple of years.

“But the audiences, you can not say that the audiences were.” Mr Bone said: “Yes but that is not the point, you’re the broadcaster.” Mr Dale responded: “It is not a point that you agree with.” Mr Bone continued: “The audiences I am not worried about it is the people that they put on the panel.