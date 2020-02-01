Brexiteers celebrate Britain’s EU exit around the world – in pictures

AS THE clock struck 11pm on January 31 2020, Britain left the European Union.

With the vote to leave occurring on June 23 2016, this meant 1,318 days passed between the vote and the actual exit. Brexiteers celebrated the day jubilantly. Though the celebrations in Parliament Square were widely reported, there were also wild celebrations elsewhere.

Guests celebrated the moment passionately at Warrington’s Woolston Social Club. Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns posted on Twitter a video of herself rehearsing a rendition of ‘Jerusalem’ for a ‘Big Brexit Bash’ in her Morley and Outwood constituency. Images shared with express.co.uk show celebrations from outside Britain. One image showed a Brexit supporter wearing a union jack shirt and celebrating in The Netherlands.

Another showed a large group in Alvor, Portugal wearing Boris Johnson masks. Yet another depicted an Englishman, Scotsman, Welshman and Irishman celebrating in Thailand. One even shared a celebration with only British drinks on offer. This including Welsh Sherry coined Dai Pepe, English Champagne labelled Boris’ Babycham, Scottish Red Wine tagged Nicola’s Bru and the Belfast Blanc Irish White Wine.

A cocktail named The Bulldog Strikes Back was also on offer. Britain is now in a one year transition period. Negotiations with the EU to sign a free trade agreement will run until at least the end of 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed no convergence on EU regulations after this period.

EU sources have previously said this makes it difficult to complete a comprehensive agreement in the time remaining. Government sources, however, pointed out the EU initially ruled out renegotiating the deal agreed by Theresa May. In a video message released at 10pm, Mr Johnson said: “For many people, this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come.

“And there are many, of course, who feel a sense of anxiety and loss. “And then there’s a third group, perhaps the biggest, who started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end. He added: “I understand all those feelings and our job as a government, my job is to bring this country together now and take us forward.”