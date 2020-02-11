Brian Cox hits out at Labour leadership frontrunners – ‘Have they learned nothing!’

THE LABOUR PARTY risks following past mistakes if it chooses either Keir Starmer or Rebecca Long-Bailey to be Jeremy Corbyn’s successor, Scottish actor Brian Cox has warned.

Brian Cox, who was once heavily involved with the Labour Party – voicing their election broadcasts in 1997 when Tony Blair entered No10, famously quit the party in 2015 for his “disillusionment” with the party’s leadership and its stance on Scottish independence. As Labour edges closer to choosing its next leader, the actor has warned not to back the two frontrunners in the leadership race. In an interview with ES Magazine, Mr Cox hit out at Sir Keir Starmer – the current favourite to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, saying he was “too corporate”.

He also warned against backing Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is seen as the continuity candidate. Mr Cox said if she did win the leadership race, “it mean they have learned nothing”. But the actor, best known for his portrayal of King Lear with the Royal Shakespeare Company, said he would “prefer a woman” to be the next leader of the party. He said: “I don’t like Keir Starmer. He is a suit. Too corporate. Too much a lawyer.”

Instead, Mr Cox backed Lisa Nandy for the leadership bid and said: “She seems to me to get it more.” There are currently four Labour MPs left in the leadership race, with the fourth candidate being Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry. After a series of ballots using the alternative vote system, the candidates will find out the final result at a special Labour conference on April 4. Sir Keir is currently leading the race, surging in both the polls and Constituency Labour Party (CLP) nominations.

He currently has the backing of 144 local Labour parties, compared with 64 for Ms Long Bailey. Ms Nandy trails with 27, while Ms Thorberry is struggling with the backing of just 10. Each candidate requires the backing of 33 CLPs or three affiliates – two of which must be unions – to make it to the second round of the contest. Unions and affiliates include: Unison, SERA, Usdaw, Community, Labour Movement for Europe and Labour business.

In 2015 Mr Cox quit the Labour party and joined the SNP after attacking the “empty rhetoric of leading members of the party”. At the time he said he had become disillusioned with the party. He said: “I always believed the Labour party stood for social democracy but sadly, I no longer believe they do and, as I say, it is with deep sadness that I am resigning from the party – a party I believed in but has now failed in the last few years to live up to its basic principles. “I feel the Scottish National party is the party taking forward values of social justice and represents Scotland’s best interests and that is why I have, like many other Labour supporters, decided to become a member of the SNP.”