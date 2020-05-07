Bride-to-be reveals mother-in-law has booked to renew her vows on her wedding day at the same venue

A bride-to-be was left floored when her future mother-in-law revealed she’d booked to renew her vows on the day of her destination wedding – at the same venue.

The anonymous woman, from an unspecified location, told how her fiancé’s mother secured a slot two hours before their ceremony.

She said her mother-in-law had explained she’d wanted the day to be ‘special for her also’.

The bemused bride-to-be revealed her tale of woe on a Reddit thread entitled Insane Parents, after a fellow user asked people to share their shocking wedding stories.

She wrote: ‘Although horrific, I’m out of emotions to do anything but laugh at this point.

‘My fiancé and I just found out yesterday that my future mother-in-law has made arrangements to have her vows renewed at our destination wedding.

‘On the same day. Two hours prior to our ceremony. At the same location. Because… wait for it… she wants the day to be special for her also.’

The post provoked a barrage of more than 500 comments from furious Reddit users, with many accusing her future mother-in-law of being a narcissist.

Others called for the couple to boycott her ceremony, using the fact they were too busy preparing for their own wedding as an excuse.

One incensed Reddit user wrote: ‘You’d think the fact her son is getting married would make the day special enough for her… but nope.’

Another raged: ‘OMG, I would ban her from the wedding for that stunt.’

And one suggested: ‘Two hours before the ceremony the bride and groom need to arrange a pre-wedding cocktails or make up session or something. Don’t tell mother-in-law, as she’s going to be busy. She can renew her vows, but make sure no one is there.’

‘Real question though, why would someone do this?’ another baffled Redditor asked.

‘Is it because they can’t handle not being the centre of attention for one b***** day?’

Others called for the bride-to-be’s fiance to step in and put a stop to it, while one encouraged her to have it out with her to ‘establish boundaries’ before marrying into the family.