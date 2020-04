BRIEF-Barclays Q1 profit falls to 923 million pounds

April 29 –

* BARCLAYS Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 923 MILLION MILLION STG EXCLUDING LITIGATION AND CONDUCT

* BARCLAYS CET1 RATIO 13.1%

* BARCLAYS Q1 IMPAIRMENTS 2.1 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 GROUP TOTAL INCOME UP 20% TO 6.3 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 COST-INCOME RATIO 52%

* BARCLAYS Q1 ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT 605 MILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 GROUP ROTE 5.1%

* BARCLAYS Q1 FICC INCOME UP 106% TO 1.9 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 MARKETS INCOME UP 77% TO 2.4 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 42% TO 1.2 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS Q1 EQUITIES INCOME UP 21% TO 564 MILLION STG

* BARCLAYS SAYS BECAUSE OF WIDER ECONOMY, 2020 TARGET FOR ABOVE 9% ROTE REMAINS DIFFICULT