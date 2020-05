BRIEF-Ford Says Safety Actions Include Requiring Face…

April 30 – Ford:

* ASSESSING PUBLIC HEALTH, GOVERNMENT ACTIONS, SUPPLIER READINESS TO DETERMINE WHEN TIME IS RIGHT TO RESUME PRODUCTION IN A STAGGERED APPROACH

* PRECAUTIONS INTRODUCED THIS WEEK EXPAND ON THOSE USED IN FORD FACILITIES IN CHINA AND U.S.

* COLLABORATING WITH UNIONS, INCLUDING UAW, ON INITIATIVES TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE, INCLUDING DAILY HEALTH SELF-CERTIFICATIONS, SCANNING TEMPERATURES

* WORKING TO SAFELY RESTART MANUFACTURING IN U.S. AND NORTH AMERICA

* SMALL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES RETURNED TO WORK IN NORTH AMERICA TO BEGIN INSTALLING EQUIPMENT, PUTTING IN PLACE SAFETY PROTOCOLS

* EXACT RETURN-TO WORK-DATES FOR MOST HOURLY, SALARIED WORKERS HAVE NOT BEEN DETERMINED

* REOPENING SAFETY PROTOCOLS INCLUDE SCHEDULING MORE TIME BETWEEN PRODUCTION SHIFTS TO ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL CLEANING

* ASSISTING DEALERS AS THEY PREPARE TO RE-OPEN THEIR SHOWROOMS

* ALL EMPLOYEES WILL RECEIVE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO BE WORN INSIDE FORD FACILITIES

* PRODUCING SOME EQUIPMENT, SOURCING OTHER ITEMS IN BULK QUANTITIES TO HELP EXPEDITE PPE DELIVERIES TO DEALERS

* SAFETY ACTIONS INCLUDE REQUIRING FACE MASKS FOR EVERYONE ENTERING A FORD FACILITY Source text for Eikon: