BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Says Aware Of Positive Data…

April 29 – Gilead Sciences Inc:

* GILEAD SCIENCES STATEMENT ON POSITIVE DATA EMERGING FROM NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES´ STUDY OF INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR FOR COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC – UNDERSTAND THAT TRIAL HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND THAT NIAID WILL PROVIDE DETAILED INFORMATION AT AN UPCOMING BRIEFING

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC – AWARE OF POSITIVE DATA EMERGING FROM NIAID’S STUDY OF INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD – REMDESIVIR IS NOT YET LICENSED/APPROVED ANYWHERE GLOBALLY AND HAS NOT YET BEEN DEMONSTRATED TO BE SAFE OR EFFECTIVE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* GILEAD SCIENCES – WILL SHARE ADDITIONAL REMDESIVIR DATA FROM OPEN-LABEL PHASE 3 SIMPLE TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 DISEASE SHORTLY

* GILEAD SCIENCES – SEES DATA AT END OF MAY FROM 2ND SIMPLE STUDY EVALUATING 5- AND 10-DAY DOSING DURATIONS OF REMDESIVIR IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE COVID-19 DISEASE

* GILEAD – PHASE 3 SIMPLE TRIAL WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON IF SHORTER, 5-DAY DURATION OF THERAPY MAY HAVE SIMILAR EFFICACY AND SAFETY AS 10-DAY TREATMENT COURSE IN NIAID TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: