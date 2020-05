BRIEF-McDonald’s Says Drive-Thru Accounted For Nearly…

April 30 – Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD’S CEO- WILL SERVE A LIMITED MENU IN MANY MARKETS, FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON OUR CORE ITEMS WHEN WE REOPEN IN COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD- CONF CALL

* MCDONALD’S – IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH, COMP SALES WERE DOWN ROUGHLY 70% AS MARKETS LIKE FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN AND THE U.K. CLOSED RESTAURANTS

* MCDONALD’S – COMP SALES HAVE CONTINUED TO BE DOWN ABOUT 70% THROUGH APRIL IN INTERNATIONAL OPERATED SEGMENT

* MCDONALD’S – BEGINNING IN MID-MARCH AND THROUGH MID-APRIL, U.S. COMP SALES WERE DOWN ABOUT 25%; BEGUN TO SEE SOME IMPROVEMENT IN LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS

* MCDONALD’S CEO- “WE BELIEVE WE REACHED A TROUGH IN TERMS OF NUMBER OF RESTAURANTS CLOSED IN LATE MARCH”

* MCDONALD’S – IMPACT OF RENT AND ROYALTY DEFERRALS OCCURS IN APRIL AND MAY

* MCDONALD’S – DEFERRAL AMOUNTS TO ROUGHLY $1 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY ASSISTANCE TO FRANCHISEES AND DEVELOPMENTAL LICENSEE PARTNERS

* MCDONALD’S – PACE OF RECOVERY IN CHINA HAS BEEN SLOW, WE’RE NOT SEEING A V-SHAPED RECOVERY IN CHINA; BUSINESS TRENDS ARE IMPROVING

* MCDONALD’S – BREAKFAST IS A LITTLE SLOWER TO RECOVER THAN OTHER DAYPARTS; GOING INTO SUMMER, THAT COULD BE IMPACTED BY REDUCED VACATION, HOLIDAY TRAVEL

* MCDONALD’S – AS CONSUMERS SHIFTED FROM IN-PERSON ORDERING TO DRIVE-THRU AND DELIVERY CHANNELS, DRIVE-THRU NOW ACCOUNTS FOR NEARLY 90% OF U.S SALES

* MCDONALD'S – Q2 WILL BE A ROUGHER QUARTER IN TERMS OF CASH FLOW; EXPECT THAT TO TURN AROUND BACK TO POSITIVE IN THE THIRD QUARTER