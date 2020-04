BRIEF-Samsung Elec It Will Take Time For The Economy To…

April 29 –

* SAMSUNG ELEC: Q1 CAPEX WAS 7.3 TRILLION WON

* SAMSUNG ELEC: OVERALL MEMORY CONDITIONS TO REMAIN FAVOURABLE IN SECOND HALF

* SAMSUNG ELEC: CHANCES OF SUDDEN MEMORY MARKET FLUCTUATIONS ARE LIMITED

* SAMSUNG ELEC: DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE ANNUAL OUTLOOK FOR MEMORY BUSINESS

* SAMSUNG ELEC: Q2 DRAM BIT SHIPMENT TO BE FLAT FROM Q1

* SAMSUNG ELEC: IT SOLD 60 MILLION HANDSETS IN Q2

* SAMSUNG ELEC: HANDSET SHIPMENTS TO FALL IN Q2 FROM Q1

* SAMSUNG ELEC: TV SHIPMENTS DECLINED BY 25-30 % IN Q1

* SAMSUNG ELEC: IT WILL TAKE TIME FOR THE ECONOMY TO RECOVER FROM COVID-19

* SAMSUNG ELEC: FOCUSES ON ONLINE SALES OF PHONES TO COUNTER THE IMPACT OF STORE CLOSURES

* SAMSUNG ELEC: TO LAUNCH NEW FOLDABLE PHONE, NOTE MODEL AS SCHEDULED IN H2

* SAMSUNG ELEC: AIMS TO EXPAND FOUNDRY CAPACITY AS SCHEDULED DESPIET CONCERNS ABOUT EQUIPMENT SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS

* SAMSUNG ELEC: PLANS TO ADJUST LAUNCH TIMINGS FOR NEW TVS

* SAMSUNG ELEC: SERVER CUSTOMERS HAVE RELATIVELY LOW CHIP INVENTORIES COMPARED TO LATE 2018

* SAMSUNG ELEC: DRAM INVENTORY TO REACH NORMAL LEVELS IN Q2

* SAMSUNG ELEC: SEES LIMITED CHANCE OF SHARP CHIP PRICE DECLINES

* SAMSUNG ELEC: INDIA PHONE PLANT TO REOPEN AFTER MAY 3

* SAMSUNG ELEC: NAND MARKET SUPPLY-DEMAND CONDITIONS TO REMAIN FAVOURLABLE IN 2H

* SAMSUNG ELEC: TO EXPAND SALES OF MID- AND LOW-END PHONES

* SAMSUNG ELEC: EXPECTS JAPAN TO ROLL OUT 5G NETWORKS AS ORIGNINALLY PLANNED Further company coverage: