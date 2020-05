BRIEF-Switzerland To Provide 400 Mln Sfr To Support…

April 30 – Swiss government:

* SWITZERLAND TO PROVIDE CHF 400 MILLION IN SUPPORT OF INTERNATIONAL ACTION TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS

* TO PROVIDE THE INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS (ICRC) WITH A CHF 200 MILLION INTEREST-FREE LOAN AND TO CONTRIBUTE CHF 25 MILLION TO AN IMF RAPID CREDIT FACILITY TO HELP COUNTRIES ADDRESS THE PANDEMIC

* A FURTHER CHF 175 MILLION IS TO BE ALLOCATED TO HELP STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONALLY ACTIVE ORGANISATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION TO TACKLE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/yab5fmmb] (Berlin Speed Desk)