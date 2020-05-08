Brighton shirt tribute to NHS and Serena´s rally -…

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 30.

Football

Two visually-impaired Southampton fans have been given breakthrough IrisVision technology to help them see clearly for the first time.

The club sponsor, Virgin Media, worked with Saints and VisionAid to give Joshua, 14, and Florence, 10, the innovative technology.

The pair will also be given a mascot experience at St Mary’s when the Premier League resumes.

Brighton have created a special edition of their home shirt, featuring a ‘Thank You NHS’ logo across the front.

Manchester United and their foundation, in a joint initiative with Mealforce and the club’s catering supplier, Bidfood, will distribute the first of an initial 60,000 prepared meals for NHS staff across the city.

The meals will be delivered free of charge over the coming weeks to NHS staff who would normally have had to provide their own meals while on duty.

Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings showed his support to the NHS with personal phone calls to two workers.

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney shared a throwback snap of himself alongside boxing great Mike Tyson.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was engaging his followers in a musical debate…

The 22-year-old was also thankful for donations as his partnership with FareShare, launched six weeks ago, is now supplying over two million meals a week to vulnerable people across the UK.

United forward Alexis Sanchez, on loan at Inter Milan, has been training at his home on Lake Como.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi sported a new fade for his weekly shop.

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling was being productive.

England and Manchester City Women Steph Houghton announced she would run 100 kilometres in May alongside some of her team-mates to raise awareness and money for her husband’s foundation – Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Tennis

Serena Williams was involved in an “incredible rally”.

Coco Gauff made an admission over her social media skills.

Two-time Wimbledon ladies singles champion Petra Kvitova is back on court after some coronavirus restrictions were lifted in her native Czech Republic.

Cricket

The ECB congratulated Captain (now Colonel) Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, noting that England’s teams were “in awe of him, his humility and the unprecedented fundraising he has achieved” for the NHS. A private offer from England men’s skipper Joe Root to address the team in the dressing room before a future Test match was reiterated.

Former England paceman Darren Gough had a tip for anyone who has enjoyed lockdown more than they should have!

Worcestershire’s players will raise funds for local charity Acorns Children’s Hospice by running nearly 1,000 kilometres in seven days.

England seamer Stuart Broad revealed he will race against team-mate Ben Stokes in the virtual Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula One

McLaren driver Lando Norris sent Captain Tom a special gift – a signed racing helmet with a birthday message.

Horse racing

Frankie Dettori is holding a raffle to raise funds for the NHS.

Rugby league

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker has not lost his touch during the lockdown.

Golf

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn left himself with a broken window when trying to give golf tips from his home.