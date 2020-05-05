Britain has similar per capita COVID-19 death number to…

LONDON, April 29 – Britain has a similar per capita number of deaths from COVID-19 to other European countries, the medical director of Public Health England Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.

Doyle had just presented figures showing that the United Kingdom now has Europe’s second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The cumulative death number per million population. This shows a very different pattern… we are now tracking much more along our European neighbours,” Yvonne Doyle said, referring to totals for Italy, Spain and France on a graph comparing per capita deaths from COVID-19 in different countries. (Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle; writing by Alistair Smout, editing by William James)