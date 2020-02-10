‘Britain in EU is square peg in round hole’ – Britons do NOT hold back on Brexit Day

ECSTATIC Britons rejoiced in Parliament Square last night as the UK officially left the European Union.

Thousands of Britons gathered in Parliament Square in central London to mark the occasion. The BBC spoke to Britons celebrating in Parliament Square regarding their thoughts on Brexit and they did not hold back.

One man said: “We are very happy.” A woman cheered: “Freedom, freedom!” Another man told the BBC: “I am very happy I could not be happier!” A fourth person said: “Britain in the EU is a square peg in a round hole, it really is.”

Another said: “It has been too long messing around in that building over there when they should have been listening to what was said three years ago.” A woman told the BBC: “It means ruling our own country again and having our say over what goes on here.” Yesterday’s celebrations marked the climax of Britain’s fight for freedom from the EU after years of bitter tensions dividing the country. The Prime Minister steered clear of the celebrations in Parliament Square but Brexiteer heavyweights Nigel Farage, Ann Widdecombe and Richard Tice were all in attendance.

Accompanying the speeches from the now-former MEPs, an audio recording of Big Ben was played to mark the UK’s newfound independence. In stark contrast to Britain’s celebrations yesterday, evening in Brussels, the UK’s departure was marked in sombre fashion. The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen described Britain’s departure as “a very emotional day”. In a symbolic moment, Union Flags were removed from EU buildings in Brussels and taken to the bloc’s museum for safekeeping.