Britain now has access to 12,000 ventilators – health…

LONDON, March 23 – Britain now has access to 12,000 ventilators after it bought more from existing providers and its manufacturers are stepping up further production, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“We’ve made serious progress on that, there’s now over 12,000 that we’ve managed to get to,” he told BBC Radio. “We started with 5,000 so we’ve been buying ventilators and we’ve also been engaged with companies who are going to turn their production over to ventilators.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)