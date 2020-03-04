Britain on the BRINK: Horror coronavirus figures reveal 80 percent of Brits could be hit

CORONAVIRUS has already struck Britain with a total of 13 cases of the deadly virus so far, now it seems the figure could be far higher.

Two worrying new cases of the coronavirus have emerged in the UK after four Japanese cruise ship passengers brought back to the UK tested positive for the virus. Now, it seems the killer virus could infect up to eighty percent of Brits according to a doomsday scenario set out in official papers via The Sun.

A terrifying four in five Brits could become infected by deadly coronavirus. Ministers are now considering the assumption that more than 50million people in the UK could catch the killer bug, The Sun reports. According to The Sun, 500,000 could be killed, according to statistics sited in a doomsday scenario set out in official papers. The report predicted infection rates will snowball for two to three months once the bug starts spreading, which would “cripple” the NHS.

This comes amid Public Health England plans to test thousands of patients with flu-like symptoms. This will span over 11 hospitals and 100 GP practices. The test will determine if the virus has spread into the population. A government spokesman said every scenario must be planned for, but warned “this does not mean we expect it to happen”.

Experts estimate a major outbreak may see more than two million people in hospital, a figure that could have devastating effects for an already overstretched NHS. The document by the National Security Communications Team warns: “The current planning assumption is that 2-3 per cent of symptomatic cases will result in a ­fatality.” England’s top doctor warned a global pandemic may lead to school closures, families quarantined and public transport shut down. Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said yesterday that entire families could be told to self-isolate during a major outbreak.

He said: “There’s no secret there’s a variety of things you need to look at, like school closures.” Currently, only high-risk individuals are asked to stay at home to limit the spread of Covid-19. He added: “We might want to look at things like should people stay at home with their families in that situation. “It’s one of the things we would want to think about.”

Despite fears and the rise of cases across Europe, The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet dubbed the issue a pandemic. Speaking to Sky news, Professor David Harper admitted it is impossible to say whether global travel restrictions will be implemented while the coronavirus is in the “containment phase.” However, the senior consulting fellow from Chatham House Global Health Programme hinted this could change once the disease moves into the “mitigation phase.” While speaking on Sky News he said: “At the moment we are very much in the containment phase still.