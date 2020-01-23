British border patrols scramble to intercept two migrant boats crossing in heavy fog

BRITISH border patrols have been in action today as more migrants tried to cross the Channel in heavy fog.

With temperatures as low as 3C, two Border Force cutter vessels were dispatched to deal with two incidents off the Kent coast this morning. They were assisted by an RNLI lifeboat from Dover and the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd, as well as Kent Police. French authorities also intercepted 24 migrants aboard two vessels.

The latest attempted crossings come after at least 41 migrants tried to make it across the cold English Channel yesterday. At 5.47am, a boat with 13 migrants on board was discovered six nautical miles off Oye-Plage, near Calais, France. They were intercepted and taken to Dunkirk port where they were handed over to border police, French authorities said.

At 6.04am, another boat with 11 migrants on board was seen three nautical miles north of Cap Gris-Nez. They were picked up and taken to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer and handed over to border police. French authorities reported all 24 people were safe but warned against anyone seeking to cross the Channel’s dangerous waters.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said it had assisted with two incidents off the British coast. He said: “HM Coastguard is and has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to two incidents off Kent today, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners. “Border Force vessels Searcher and Seeker, an RNLI lifeboat from Dover and a search and rescue helicopter from Lydd have been sent. “We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country. “HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

HM Coastguard did not confirm the nature of the search and rescue incidents. The Home Office confirmed 21 migrants were intercepted by Border Force near Dover in two incidents yesterday. French and Belgian authorities also responded to migrant activity, with a further 20 migrants thought to have tried to cross the Channel.

Almost 1,900 made the perilous trip across the English Channel last year, the highest number on record. Others tried but were intercepted before they reached UK waters including a group who tried to cross from Belgium, in what is believed to be the first crossing from the country.

HM Coastguard is and has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to two incidents off Kent