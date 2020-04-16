British Cycling seeking UCI quality over track cycling …

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park thinks it is “mission vital” that the UCI supplies quality in the next few weeks on just how the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will impact planned reforms to the track cycling schedule.
The choice to move the Games back by 12 months due to the coronavirus came at an especially awkward time for the world controling body as it looked to finalise a significant overhaul of track cycling which shifts much of the competitors to the summer.
The winter months World Cup season is due to end up being the Nations Cup, presented between March as well as September from next year, and also a new Track League resulted from adhere to start in the winter of 2021-22.