British lawyer could sue EU over her removal from European Court of Justice

A BRITISH lawyer working for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has threatened to sue the EU over the bloc’s attempt to force her out following Brexit.

Eleanor Sharpston QC, who is an advocate general to the EU’s highest court – based in Luxembourg, is currently the last British member of the court. Her mandate is due to end in October 2021, but Brussels are keen for her swift departure and have informed the QC she will only remain in post until her replacement has been appointed. The wheels are already in motion for Ms Sharpston to be replaced by a Greek candidate.

When asked if she might sue the EU over her removal, the British lawyer said she was considering her case. She told the Law Gazette: “I have not made up my mind. “It may be that the very last service I can render to my court is to see whether there is something I can do to push back against the member states intruding into the court’s autonomy and independence.” There are currently 11 advocate generals, who advise the court’s judge, and unlike the number of judges, the number of advocates does not correlate to the number of EU member states.

As a result her role should continue, unlike Christopher Vajda QC, who left as the court’s British judge at the end of last month. 27 judges remain on the ECJ – one for every member state. His departure from the top court came after Brussels issued a statement which said the mandates of all UK-related members of the bloc’s institutions would automatically end on January 31. Ms Sharpston was the exception to the rule, and was told that she would stay on until a successor could take over.

Greece is next in line and the process of selecting a Greek candidate to succeed her is already under way. The EU member states’ position in relation to Ms Sharpston’s tenure is said to be legally doubtful. The court’s statute outlines that the mandate of a serving member can only be terminated for specific disciplinary reasons, by the court acting unanimously. As a result the British lawyer is need that EU member states have taken it upon themselves to decide a question of EU law.

Ms Sharpston, a fellow of King’s College, Cambridge, first swore her loyalty to the ECJ as a référendaire – a legal secretary – in 1987. She later joined the ECJ as the UK’s advocate general in January 2006. Mr Vajda told the legal magazine he was disappointed to have left his post early and said the UK should have kept its seat until the conclusion of the transition period, December 31, 2020. He said: “The UK had a very weak hand.”